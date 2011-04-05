FAQ: Breaking down the details in the NFL lockout hearing

When will Nelson issue a ruling?

It is highly unlikely she will rule from the bench Wednesday, likely issuing her decision later. She could side with the players and issue the injunction, she could side with the owners and deny one, or she could decide to wait until the National Labor Relations Board rules on an unfair labor practice charge against the now-dissolved players' union. That charge, filed by the league, alleges the players failed to negotiate in good faith. "If the players lose it, and the judge says that yes the lockout can continue, then it won't be long before these multimillion-dollar players begin to feel a very significant impact that they are not being paid for each game that they miss," Larson said. "If that starts to happen, then ... I think there's a rush to settlement." Still, any decision Nelson makes can be appealed by either side.