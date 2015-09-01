*What is Fan Mobile Pass and is it required to enter the NFL Experience? *Fan Mobile Pass allows fans to register their information one time at the NFL Experience and tap-in to all the activations, including sponsor areas, where content including greenscreen photos and videos can be delivered to a fan via their email. Tap-ins also allow fans to enter contests, release liability when participating in interactive games and enter for instant prizes. The Fan Mobile Pass is not required to enter the NFL Experience but is required in order to:
- Participate in all interactive games
- Enter to win prizes including two Super Bowl 50 tickets!
- Receive photos and other content
How much are tickets to the NFL Experience?
**Tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for children under 12. Children under 2 years of age are admitted free of charge.
Can I purchase tickets prior to the event?
You can purchase tickets at the NFL Experience Box Office located in the Moscone West building (747 Howard Street between 4th and 5th streets) beginning two hours before the gates open every day the NFL Experience is open. You can also purchase tickets online at Ticketmaster or by calling 1-866-TIX-4NFL (849-4635).To avoid lengthy lines at the Box Office, it is strongly encouraged you purchase tickets prior to coming to the NFL Experience as our dedicated NFL fans come out in large numbers. To purchase tickets online go to www.NFL.com/NFLExperienceonsale
Note: NOTE THERE IS NO RE-ENTRY TO THE NFL EXPERIENCE, HOWEVER, YOUR TICKET ALLOWS YOU ENTRY UNTIL WE CLOSE THAT DAY. **
*
What is NFLXtra?
*NFLXtra allows fans priority access to your favorite NFL Experience attractions. Look for the NFLXtra sign at the following attractions:
- Autograph Stage (1 autograph for each NFLXtra purchase)
- Vince Lombardi Trophy (1 photo for each NFLXtra purchase)
- Interactive Games (unlimited access)
- Play60 Clinic Field (unlimited access)
(Please note: **NFLXtra costs $50 for children 12 &under and $60 for adults and includes your ticket into the NFL Experience. An NFL Experience ticket is required for entry into the event. NFLXtra wristbands are only valid on the day of issue. Everyone in your party using NFLXtra must have an NFLXtra wristband. Only 50 NFLXtra wristbands will be made available per hour.)
If you purchased NFLXtra, please note, you must pick up your NFLXtra wristband at the Box Office located in Moscone West at the time slot you selected for purchase. ID is required.
Is there a will-call window at the box office?
**Yes, you can leave purchased tickets at the will call window at the box office in Moscone West.
If I purchase tickets via Ticketmaster for a specific time period, will my ticket be honored if I come earlier or later?
**Yes, your ticket will be honored if you attend on the same date as printed on your ticket however, those ticketholders who come to the NFL Experience at the time printed on their ticket will be given priority. Therefore, please make every attempt to arrive at the time printed on your ticket.
Is it safe to buy tickets online?
**The only authorized seller for NFL Experience tickets online is Ticketmaster. The NFL is not affiliated with any other vendor for the purchase of NFL Experience tickets.
Is my ticket good for only 1 day?
**Yes, once your ticket is scanned you will not be allowed to re-enter the NFL Experience with the same ticket under any circumstances due to security considerations.
I lost my ticket, can it be replaced?
**Individual tickets purchased at the box office or through Ticketmaster outlets will not be replaced. New tickets can be purchased at the box office at their face value.
Where do I park to enter the NFL Experience and how much is parking?
**For public parking lots adjacent to the NFL Experience visit https://www.moscone.com/pdf/MosconeParkingMap.pdf
What NFL players will be signing autographs at the NFL Experience?
**To get the scheduled list of players signing autographs, please visit SuperBowl.com on January 29, 2016. Please note, all player appearances are subject to change without notice or refund.
Are there age limits on the elements at the NFL Experience?
**Yes, the football clinics conducted on the Play 60 Clinic Field are for boys and girls ages 6 - 14 only. The various passing, running, kicking and receiving games are for fans of all ages after the adult has registered for the Fan Mobile Pass (including minors).
Is there an ADA entrance to the NFL Experience?
**Yes, the NFL Experience is ADA-approved. Please look for the NFL staff wearing ADA jackets for assistance on-site.
Can I bring in any outside food or beverages?
**No, food and beverages will be available for purchase within the NFL Experience concession area.
What is prohibited at the Moscone Center?
**The following list is a guide only. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.
- Alcohol
- Food
- Animals (except assistive animals)
- Fireworks
- Beverage
- Bags over 12" x 12" (diaper bags are permitted)
- Coolers (of any size)
- Firearms, Weapons, Knives and Explosives
- Small cameras will be allowed; no spectator cameras with lenses more than six inches (6") long will be permitted
- Binocular cases and camera bags are not permitted
Items purchased at the NFL SHOP in Moscone West will be allowed in to the Moscone Center North & South.
Note: Prohibited items and items determined to not be appropriate for entry into the Moscone Center will be the responsibility of the ticketholder and cannot be accepted or checked by the NFL, Moscone Center or any law enforcement agency. The cooperation, patience and understanding of spectators is greatly appreciated by the National Football League and Moscone Center.
Are cameras and video cameras allowed into the NFL Experience?
**Cameras and video cameras for personal use are not restricted. However, if you are a member of the press, you will need to email Crystal Fukumoto (crystalf@bzapr.com)
Who should I reach out to for more information?
**Please feel free to email NFLEXPERIENCE@NFL.COM with any other specific questions not listed above regarding the NFL Experience.