Fantasy Year in Review: Wide Receivers (AKA Hands Across America)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! In this episode, the hosts review the 2020 NFL Fantasy season from the wide receiver prospective. First, Marcas and Michael recap the Super Bowl and their terrible predictions (minus Steve's controversial selection) (1:43). After that, the hosts dive into the wide receiver year in review, discussing the biggest preseason hits and misses as well as the future value of the position in fantasy football (7:57). Next, the fantasy experts play '"buy, sell, or hold" discussing what to do with players such as ﻿Adam Thielen﻿, ﻿Mike Evans﻿, ﻿Jerry Jeudy﻿, and ﻿Henry Ruggs III﻿ (22:38). Then, Marcas and Michael recap the first week of Fan Controlled Football and what they think about the new league's staying power (38:57). Finally, Marcas ends the show with his best memories of his late friend, Chris Wesseling (45:54).