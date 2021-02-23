Fantasy Year in Review: Tight Ends (aka Crypto vs. Cryptic)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! In this episode, the hosts review the 2020 NFL Fantasy season from the tight end prospective. First, Marcas and Michael react to and analyze the recent trade sending quarterback ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Indianapolis Colts, leaving ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ in position to start at QB in Philly. (6:19). After that, the hosts dive into the tight end year in review, discussing the biggest preseason hits and misses as well as how to navigate the value cliff following the top 3 fantasy prospects (23:04). To round out the show, the hosts honor the 35th anniversary of the Legend of Zelda, discussing their top go-to non-sports video games of all time (43:04). 

