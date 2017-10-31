Fantasy winners/losers in Kelvin Benjamin, Bills trade

The Bills desperately needed help in the pass-catching department. After eight weeks the team's leader in targets and receptions is LeSean McCoy, with the injured Charles Clay holding a slight edge over Shady in yardage (258 to 242). Rookie Zay Jones has been struggling mightily (to put it nicely) hauling in just 10 of 37 targets for 115 yards. Kelvin Benjamin will give the team a big target in the red zone and a semi-reliable chain mover. This is excellent news for Tyrod Taylor, who'd been having to make plays with his legs all too often. For Benjamin, his volume will likely come down (the Bills attempt roughly six fewer passes per game), but he should be the primary target here. I'd consider him a flex option moving forward, though he could be tough to trust this week considering his first game with the Bills is TWO DAYS after he gets traded to the team (at NYJ on Thursday night). We weren't chasing any of the other Bills pass-catchers in fantasy, so there's no reason to discuss any sort of trickle-down effect. If Taylor and Benjamin can get acquainted quickly, they do have some nice matchups on the horizon with the Saints, Chiefs, Patriots (twice), Colts and Dolphins all on the slate. It could be worth exploring buy-low offers for Benjamin if his owner is salty after the trade.