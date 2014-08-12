Fantasy Trash or Treasure: Running back edition

When it comes to fantasy football drafts, everyone is on the hunt for players in mid to late rounds that could end up being extremely valuable. Owners should also be aware of those players who could leave their team in the dump. Our own NFL.com fantasy expert @adamrank sheds some light on a few running backs you might want to consider as either fantasy trash or treasure in 2014 in the video above, while I provide some additional analysis below.
Terrance West, Cleveland Browns: The rookie out of Towson had 10 carries for 22 yards in the Browns first preseason game Saturday against Detroit. The starting running back job is up for grabs in Cleveland with West seemingly gaining ground on teammate Ben Tate with each passing day in camp. With a current ADP of Round 14 in NFL.com fantasy drafts, West would be an absolute steal if he does emerge with the No. 1 role, even if it is a couple of weeks into the regular season.
Ben Tate, Cleveland Browns: Although Tate was signed this offseason to bolster the Browns backfield, he brings durability concerns and ball security questions. He fumbled five times last season and once in Cleveland's preseason game on Saturday. Tate remains the Browns No. 1 back for the time being but he should not be considered an RB1 for fantasy purposes. Tate only signed a one-year deal with Cleveland so he'll be motivated to prove that he's worth a bigger investment.
Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons: A favorite sleeper candidate of our own Rank's, Freeman is in quite the spotlight this preseason as the Falcons are the subject of HBO's Hard Knocks. With veteran Steven Jackson slowly working his way back from a hamstring injury he suffered early in camp, Freeman should have every shot to convince his coaches that he's starting material. Freeman flashed some promise against the Dolphins on Friday gaining 50 rushing yards on 10 carries and catching one exciting 57-yard pass.
Steven Jackson, Atlanta Falcons: The 31-year-old veteran suffered a hamstring injury at the start of Falcons camp this summer and isn't expected to see much preseason game action if any at all. Jackson reportedly performed some agility drills this week which was his first action since the hamstring injury, but he's not close to full strength. His current Round 10 ADP reflects how confident fantasy owners are in drafting Jackson this year -- not confident at all. There's a chance Jackson sees a resurgence in 2014 with a revamped offensive line that was horrible last year, but we're not banking on it.
Toby Gerhart, Jacksonville Jaguars: In Jacksonville, Toby Gerhart is expected to carry a massive workload. He didn't play in the Jaguars first preseason game as he was sidelined with a hip flexor injury for about a week. He finally returned to practice on Tuesday and hopes to play Thursday night against the Bears. His current Round 6 ADP is surprising since he is projected as a true featured back in Jacksonville, although he does carry some durability concerns as he's never had to endure such a heavy workload. Consider yourself lucky if you can scoop up Gerhart in the sixth round, because his ADP is sure to rise if he performs well in a few preseason games.
Mark Ingram, New Orleans Saints: Ingram surprised everyone Friday night with his impressive performance of 83 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Listed as the No. 1 back in New Orleans, Ingram is currently being drafted behind both Pierre Thomas and Khiry Robinson in NFL.com fantasy drafts with an ADP of Round 15. Based on his performance against the Rams, that should change quickly as fantasy owners might start targeting Ingram first. There is a lot of optimisim about the Saints run game this season, and although we continue to preach that the unpredictable Saints backfield is a situation to avoid, if Ingram is still around in Round 15, we suggest you grab him as a potential flex option with RB3 upside.
