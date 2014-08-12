Fantasy Trash or Treasure: Running back edition

Mark Ingram, New Orleans Saints: Ingram surprised everyone Friday night with his impressive performance of 83 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Listed as the No. 1 back in New Orleans, Ingram is currently being drafted behind both Pierre Thomas and Khiry Robinson in NFL.com fantasy drafts with an ADP of Round 15. Based on his performance against the Rams, that should change quickly as fantasy owners might start targeting Ingram first. There is a lot of optimisim about the Saints run game this season, and although we continue to preach that the unpredictable Saints backfield is a situation to avoid, if Ingram is still around in Round 15, we suggest you grab him as a potential flex option with RB3 upside.