Fantasy targets and touches: Week 15

Welcome back to relevancy, Tyler Lockett. He scored 26 fantasy points and will be a borderline WR1/2 against the Cardinals next week. The only concern is how much the Hawks will throw, since they will likely be playing with a lead. Jacob Hollister is a must start option against the Cardinals and DK Metcalf is a boom-or-bust WR3, but the matchup gives him a good chance to go boom. Josh Gordon was good for one big catch a game, and his Week 15 one was spectacular. But it was his only target. He should not have been own, especially now that he is suspended. Since he was seeing such little volume, it doesn't do much for the other receivers.