Fantasy targets and touches: Week 13

Is it officially time to worry about Nick Chubb? Perhaps it was game script, but Kareem Hunt played more snaps, saw a similar number of touches and scored more fantasy points (17.5 to 8.9). This is officially a problem. Chubb sees safe volume, but he had just one target, while Hunt had five. Without the pass game usage Chubb becomes a rich man's version of Sony Michel, meaning you likely get a lot of games with 8-12 fantasy points and the ceiling is dependent on touchdowns. Not to scare you more, but Chubb played a season-low 62 percent of snaps, while Hunt played a season-high 65 percent (albeit the Browns were trailing). Chubb is now an RB2 moving forward, Hunt is a flex option with upside. He is working his way into the RB2 discussion.