Fantasy targets and touches: Week 12

As much as the fantasy community may hate it, Jamaal Williams is very much so a thing. This is looking like a committee, as Williams has played at least 50 percent of the snaps in three of the last four games. In fact, Williams saw eight targets in Week 12, while Jones had just one. Jones has been the more productive back for fantasy largely due to the touchdowns. Until that usage changes, Jones remains the top option here as a RB1, but Williams has really worked his way into being a weekly flex option, who you can even use as a RB2 in favorable matchups.