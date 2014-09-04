Fantasy stars to watch Thursday night

Wideout Percy Harvin left a lot of fantasy owners wondering what could have been last year as it took him longer than expected to recover from a hip injury. He looked pretty decent during the Super Bowl though. Sorry Broncos fans, I realize you've probably tried to erase that one from your memory. Well, Harvin is back and fantasy owners are licking their chops at his potential for 2014. If Seattle can just get the ball in his hands a few times tonight, those who start him should be rewarded handsomely. Harvin is one of those special players that have the natural ability to turn nothing into something on short screens and plays out of the backfield, so we expect the Seahawks to use him in some creative ways tonight.