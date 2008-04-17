Fantasy spin: McNair retires after 13 NFL seasons

Whether Boller, Smith or another quarterback wins the prominent role, wide receivers Derrick Mason and Mark Clayton won't see much movement in value. The same holds true for tight end Todd Heap, who will remain one of the team's top options in the pass attack regardless of who's under center. Should Harbaugh side with Smith or a rookie as his Week 1 starter, look for the team to lean on Willis McGahee out of the backfield. McGahee should be seen as a borderline No. 1 or 2 fantasy back in all fantasy formats.