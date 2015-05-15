Fantasy roster reset: NFC West

The Seahawks made an immediate splash in free agency -- not through a signing, but with a trade. Seattle swung a deal to bring Jimmy Graham to the Pacific Northwest and add firepower to an offense that was lacking. As if there weren't already enough reasons to be excited about Russell Wilson's fantasy prospects in 2015. Lest you think the Seahawks are going to take to the air in 2015, might we remind you that Marshawn Lynch is still walking the Earth. Seattle is still going to be a run-heavy offense and BeastMode will again be carrying the load.