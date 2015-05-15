Fantasy roster reset: NFC West

Published: May 15, 2015 at 03:00 AM
Marcas Grant

Now that we're past free agency and the draft, we have a clue of how the teams around the NFL are going to line up. More importantly, we also have a pretty good idea of which players could be in line for some nice fantasy production in 2015. To help you out, we've brought back our Roster Resets for another season. For a more complete look, check out Around the NFL's Roster Reset.

Arizona Cardinals

Key re-signings: None
Key arrivals: None
Key departures:Ted Ginn, Rob Housler
Key draft picks:David Johnson

Fantasy depth chart

Arizona remained fairly static on the offensive side of the ball this offseason. Perhaps the team hopes that a healthy Carson Palmer can solve many of its scoring issues. Fantasy enthusiasts should hope that the veteran quarterback can improve the outlook for the trio of Michael Floyd, Larry Fitzgerald and John Brown. At the running back position, Bruce Arians added some help for Andre Ellington, who broke down last year as the team's workhorse, by selecting the big, powerful and speedy David Johnson in the draft. The Cardinals defense should be a coveted fantasy option, but their offensive pieces should be drafted a little more judiciously.

San Francisco 49ers

Key re-signings:Blaine Gabbert
Key arrivals:Torrey Smith, Reggie Bush
Key departures:Michael Crabtree, Frank Gore, Steve Johnson, Brandon Lloyd
Key draft picks:Blake Bell, Mike Davis

Fantasy depth chart

The 49ers offense (and the hopes of fantasy managers) will go about as far as Colin Kaepernick can take it. San Francisco added a couple of new pieces in Torrey Smith and Reggie Bush but the Niners will need a resurrection from Vernon Davis if they are going to really scare defenses this season. Kaepernick's ability to run will continue to make him a versatile fantasy option. Yet we should all hope that he doesn't steal too many opportunities from Carlos Hyde, who should have the chance to be San Francisco's primary rusher now that Frank Gore (Colts) is gone.

Seattle Seahawks

Key re-signings:Anthony McCoy
Key arrivals:Jimmy Graham
Key departures:Zach Miller
Key draft picks:Tyler Lockett

Fantasy depth chart

The Seahawks made an immediate splash in free agency -- not through a signing, but with a trade. Seattle swung a deal to bring Jimmy Graham to the Pacific Northwest and add firepower to an offense that was lacking. As if there weren't already enough reasons to be excited about Russell Wilson's fantasy prospects in 2015. Lest you think the Seahawks are going to take to the air in 2015, might we remind you that Marshawn Lynch is still walking the Earth. Seattle is still going to be a run-heavy offense and BeastMode will again be carrying the load.

St. Louis Rams

Key re-signings:Kenny Britt, Lance Kendricks
Key arrivals:Nick Foles
Key departures:Zac Stacy, Shaun Hill
Key draft picks:Todd Gurley, Sean Mannion

Fantasy depth chart

The Rams offense has been a stockpile of unrealized potential for several seasons now. Hopefully, Todd Gurley can break that trend, but we are admittedly pessimistic. Gurley's arrival was a poor move for the fantasy health of Tre Mason, who seemed poised to really take off this season after a nice rookie campaign. As for the passing game ... if you can figure it out, please let us know. Despite a rotation of five different receivers, none of them provided any real fantasy benefit. Maybe Nick Foles will help. Maybe he won't.

Marcas Grant is a fantasy editor for NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarcasG.

