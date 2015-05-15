Fantasy roster reset: AFC West

Now that we're past free agency and the draft, we have a clue of how the teams around the NFL are going to line up. More importantly, we also have a pretty good idea of which players could be in line for some nice fantasy production in 2015. To help you out, we've brought back our Roster Resets for another season. For a more complete look, check out Around the NFL's Roster Reset.
Denver Broncos
Key re-signings:Virgil Green
Key arrivals:Owen Daniels
Key departures:Julius Thomas, Wes Welker, Jacob Tamme
Key draft picks: None
Could this be the last hurrah for the Denver Broncos as we know them? Wes Welker and Julius Thomas are gone and Peyton Manning is rapidly nearing the end of his career. But for the moment, Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders are still in the Mile High City and Cody Latimer is poised to make the leap this year. Last season, it was C.J. Anderson having a breakout campaign for Denver, and bigger things could be in the works for him in 2015. This Broncos squad might not post video game numbers, but it should still provide plenty of fantasy joy.
Kansas City Chiefs
Key re-signings:Jason Avant
Key arrivals:Jeremy Maclin
Key departures:Dwayne Bowe, Anthony Fasano
Key draft picks:Chris Conley
There are more lackluster offenses in the NFL than the Chiefs ... but not many. Jamaal Charles will once again be the workhorse in the running game, though Knile Davis could start to see more work. It's when you get to the aerial attack that things get dicey. Adding Jeremy Maclin is an infusion of talent into an otherwise nameless receiver group, and Travis Kelce could be a top-five fantasy tight end this year. The problem is under center where Alex Smith is a perfectly competent quarterback -- just not one that tends to throw the ball down the field. That's bad news for pass-catchers who will be asked to do most of the work after the catch. It will be an upset if more than four Chiefs are drafted in any league.
Oakland Raiders
Key re-signings: None
Key arrivals:Michael Crabtree, Roy Helu, Trent Richardson, Christian Ponder
Key departures:Darren McFadden, Maurice Jones-Drew, Matt Schaub
Key draft picks:Amari Cooper, Clive Walford
The Raiders are doing their best to get younger and build around potential franchise quarterback Derek Carr. The first step was to add rookie Amari Cooper to a receiving group that lacked a lot of big play ability. Michael Crabtree might not fit that mold, but he does add a nice option as a secondary target. Now that Darren McFadden (Cowboys) and Maurice Jones-Drew (retired) are out of the mix, the starting running back job is Latavius Murray's to lose. If you're looking to speculate later-round talent, Oakland might not be a bad place to look.
San Diego Chargers
Key re-signings: None
Key arrivals:Steve Johnson, Jacoby Jones
Key departures:Ryan Mathews, Eddie Royal
Key draft picks:Melvin Gordon
Headlining San Diego's offseason was Melvin Gordon, the team's first-round draft pick. He'll be charged with replacing Ryan Mathews (Eagles) while supporting Branden Oliver in the backfield. The Chargers -- and fantasy owners alike -- are hoping that Keenan Allen can rebound. The ripple effect of an Allen revival would almost certainly touch the likes of the ageless Antonio Gates and Philip Rivers.