Fantasy roster reset: AFC West

There are more lackluster offenses in the NFL than the Chiefs ... but not many. Jamaal Charles will once again be the workhorse in the running game, though Knile Davis could start to see more work. It's when you get to the aerial attack that things get dicey. Adding Jeremy Maclin is an infusion of talent into an otherwise nameless receiver group, and Travis Kelce could be a top-five fantasy tight end this year. The problem is under center where Alex Smith is a perfectly competent quarterback -- just not one that tends to throw the ball down the field. That's bad news for pass-catchers who will be asked to do most of the work after the catch. It will be an upset if more than four Chiefs are drafted in any league.