Fantasy roster reset: AFC East

May 12, 2015
Now that we're past free agency and the draft, we have a clue of how the teams around the NFL are going to line up. More importantly, we also have a pretty good idea of which players could be in line for some nice fantasy production in 2015. To help you out, we've brought back our Roster Resets for another season. For a more complete look, check out Around the NFL's Roster Reset.

Buffalo Bills

Key re-signings: None
Key arrivals:LeSean McCoy, Charles Clay, Percy Harvin, Matt Cassel
Key departures:C.J. Spiller, Scott Chandler
Key draft picks:Karlos Williams

Fantasy depth chart

The Bills made headlines early by swinging a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles to bring LeSean McCoy to western New York. Throw in the free agent signings of Charles Clay and Percy Harvin and Buffalo has plenty of offensive weapons at its disposal. One problem: the quarterback spot still leaves something to be desired. If Matt Cassel can resemble the player he was in 2010, there could be plenty of fantasy upside with this roster.

Miami Dolphins

Key re-signings: None
Key arrivals:Jordan Cameron, Greg Jennings
Key departures:Mike Wallace, Charles Clay, Brian Hartline
Key draft picks:DeVante Parker, Jay Ajayi

Fantasy depth chart

Miami hasn't been afraid to dive in on offensive players this offseason, completely revamping its group of pass-catchers from last season. After a breakout rookie year, Jarvis Landry gets help in the form of veterans Greg Jennings and Kenny Stills as well as newcomer DeVante Parker. Jordan Cameron would also be a boost to the passing game if he can stay healthy for a full season. The Dolphins might have landed a draft steal with Jay Ajayi in the fifth round. He could be a nice complement to Lamar Miller in the backfield.

New England Patriots

Key re-signings:Brian Tyms
Key arrivals:Scott Chandler, Brandon Gibson
Key departures:Stevan Ridley, Shane Vereen
Key draft picks: None

Fantasy depth chart

The song remains the same with the Patriots passing game, with most of the same pieces returning from a season ago. The one wrinkle will be a suspension that threatens to sit Tom Brady for four games. Fantasy world, meet Jimmy Garoppolo. Rob Gronkowski remains the king among current fantasy tight ends. That's not likely to change this season. Where things look very different is in the backfield. Stevan Ridley (Jets) and Shane Vereen (Giants) are both gone, opening things up for LeGarrette Blount. Of course, history has shown us that Bill Belichick is going to mix things up so the Patriots running back position will be subject to change.

New York Jets

Key re-signings:Bilal Powell
Key arrivals:Stevan Ridley, Brandon Marshall, Kellen Davis
Key departures:Percy Harvin
Key draft picks:Devin Smith, Bryce Petty

Fantasy depth chart

The Jets might have stayed defensive-minded by choosing Todd Bowles as head coach, but they also made an effort to add some increased firepower to the offense. Brandon Marshall isn't the same player he was a few seasons ago, but alongside Eric Decker and rookie Devin Smith, Marshall is a nice weapon for Geno Smith. Gang Green has a backfield full of players who have been fantasy contributors at one time or another. The question is whether any of those rushers will see enough touches to make a fantasy impact in 2015.

