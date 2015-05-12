Fantasy roster reset: AFC East

The song remains the same with the Patriots passing game, with most of the same pieces returning from a season ago. The one wrinkle will be a suspension that threatens to sit Tom Brady for four games. Fantasy world, meet Jimmy Garoppolo. Rob Gronkowski remains the king among current fantasy tight ends. That's not likely to change this season. Where things look very different is in the backfield. Stevan Ridley (Jets) and Shane Vereen (Giants) are both gone, opening things up for LeGarrette Blount. Of course, history has shown us that Bill Belichick is going to mix things up so the Patriots running back position will be subject to change.