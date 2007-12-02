Fantasy rewind: Weekend of McCown

T-4. Matt Schaub, QB, Houston (1 point): Much like Favre, Schaub started his own contest but was forced out due to an injured left (non-throwing) shoulder. He completed three of five passes for 34 yards before he had to leave, and his status for Week 14 is in serious doubt. In an ironic twist, Schaub was also forced to leave his last start against Tennessee due to injuries. If Schaub is unable to return, look for Sage Rosenfels to be under center for Houston when it travels home to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.