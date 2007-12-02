Fantasy rewind: Weekend of McCown

Remember the "Summer of George" episode on Seinfeld?
Well, it wasn't as long as a summer, but this was the "Weekend of McCown" in the National Football League.
The McCown brothers, Josh and Luke, made some real noise in the box scores as both saw prominent roles for their respective teams in the absence of injured starters. Between the two, the McCowns totaled close to 500 passing yards and five touchdowns, and both took home wins in a weekend that had to make their parents proud.
The unfortunate part is that their parents might have been the only ones who started Josh and Luke in fantasy football leagues.
Aside from their success, a total of six quarterbacks finished in the top 10 in terms of fantasy production. However, three of those quarterbacks were active in less than 10 percent of NFL.com leagues. It was also a monster weekend for some of our usual fantasy heroes, as Peyton Manning, LaDainian Tomlinson and Adrian Peterson all smashed their competition.
Without further adieu, let's take a look at the best and worst performances from Week 13.
BEST PERFORMANCES
1. Tony Romo, QB, Dallas (34 points): Romo continued his incredible statistical success on Thursday night, as he threw for 309 yards with four touchdowns in a 37-27 win over Green Bay. His scores came on passes of 3, 26, 10 and 4 yards, and he could have had more if Terrell Owens hadn't flubbed a cinch touchdown catch in the end zone. Romo, who is second in fantasy football points to Tom Brady overall, should post another monster stat line in Week 14 when he faces a Detroit team with a vulnerable defensive unit.
2. Peyton Manning, QB, Indianapolis (33 points): Manning had a few porous weeks last month, but he sure has turned his fortunes. After a three-touchdown performance in a Thursday night win over Atlanta, Manning threw for 288 yards and four touchdowns in an important win over Jacksonville. His scores came on passes of 5, 48, 14 and 1 yards, two of which went to Dallas Clark. The Super Bowl XLI MVP is back to elite form and will be a must-start quarterback in all formats next week when the Colts face the Ravens in Baltimore.
3. LaDainian Tomlinson, RB, San Diego (31 points): Tomlinson couldn't have picked a better time to have a monster weekend with the fantasy football postseason close at hand. The versatile runner, who had his best stat line on NFL.com since Week 6, totaled 197 all-purpose yards and scored two touchdowns in a 24-10 win over Kansas City. Both of his scores came in the second half, one on a 31-yard run and the other on a 28-yard dash. L.T. should remain active across the board in Week 14 when he travels to Tennessee.
4. Gus Frerotte, QB, St. Louis (26 points): One of several unexpected names on our list of the top fantasy football performers, Frerotte threw for a solid 311 yards and three touchdowns in the absence of an injured Marc Bulger. His scores came on passes of 1, 31 and 8 yards, the longest of which went to Torry Holt in the first quarter. If Bulger is out another week, Frerotte will be a tremendous sleeper candidate in Week 14 when he travels to Cincinnati to face a Bengals defense that is one of the weakest in the NFL.
5. Luke McCown, QB, Tampa Bay (25 points): The second unpredictable member of our list, McCown started in the absence of injured Jeff Garcia and threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-23 win over New Orleans. His scores came on a pair of 1-yard passes to his tight ends, one to Anthony Becht and the other to Jerramy Stevens. McCown, who completed an impressive 29 of 37 passes in the contest, could be in line to start another game in Week 14 when the Buccaneers faces the Texans in Houston.
6. Adrian Peterson, RB, Minnesota (24 points): Even with a brace on his right knee, Peterson didn't seem to miss a beat in his first action since Week 10. He rushed for 116 yards on 15 carries (7.7 YPC) and two touchdowns in a 42-10 blowout win over Detroit. The rookie standout scored on a 16-yard run in the second quarter and a 13-yard run in the fourth, and he's no on pace to finish with 16 total touchdowns based on his current numbers. His success should continue next week against the San Francisco 49ers.
T-7. Josh McCown, QB, Oakland (23 points): No, this isn't a misprint. Both the McCowns have made it on our list of the best fantasy football performers of the week. While he did lose a few snaps to JaMarcus Russell, McCown was still able to complete 14 of 21 passes for 141 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-20 win over Denver. The former Sam Houston State standout will likely be a one-week wonder, however, as he faces a stout Green Bay defense on the road in Week 14...if he keeps the top spot on the depth chart.
T-7. Vince Young, QB, Tennessee (23 points): It's been an up-and-down season for Young, but Week 13 was one of his better in fantasy football circles. The former Texas hero threw for 248 yards, rushed for another 44 and threw two touchdown passes in a 28-20 win over Houston. His scores came on tosses of 43 and 11 yards, the latter of which went to his new favorite target, Justin Gage. Young is still no better than a borderline No. 1 or 2 fantasy quarterback, but he does warrant consideration in Week 14 against San Diego.
9. Steven Jackson, RB, St. Louis (22 points): Jackson had a slow start to the box score this weekend, but he finished with four catches, 167 all-purpose yards and one touchdown in a 28-16 win over Atlanta. The stud runner out of Oregon State has been a real standout since his return from groin and back injuries, as he's found the end zone in four of his past five contests. Action Jackson should continue this statistical roll next week in Cincinnati against the Bengals, so make sure he's active across the board.
10. Justin Fargas, RB, Oakland (21 points): Much like Earnest Graham in Tampa Bay, Fargas has come out of nowhere to become a viable No. 2 fantasy runner. Fargas had 33 carries for 146 yards and scored on a 5-yard run in a win over the Broncos, and he's now recorded a combined 285 rushing yards and two touchdowns in his past two starts. Fargas, who has a difficult matchup next week in Green Bay, tied Ryan Grant, Terrell Owens, Reggie Wayne and Leon Washington, all of whom also scored 21 points on NFL.com.
WORST PERFORMANCES
1. Brett Favre, QB, Green Bay (minus-2 point): Favre entered the week as one of the hottest quarterbacks in fantasy football, but his 56-yard, two-interception stat line in Dallas hurt the postseason aspirations of countless owners. The future Hall-of-Fame quarterback was knocked out of the contest in the first half due to a combination of elbow and shoulder injuries. Reports indicate Favre will be under center next week against Oakland, but he could be a risk-reward option based on the matchup and his multiple ailments.
T-2. Antonio Gates, TE, San Diego (0 points): It isn't too often that Gates is on our list of the worst performances, but he produced an absolute dud in Kansas City. The All-Pro tight end caught one pass for minus-1 yard in a 24-10 win that showcased Tomlinson and the run rather than quarterback Philip Rivers, Gates and the pass attack. Despite his horrendous final numbers, Gates is still impossible to reserve in all formats. Look for him to bounce back next week when he faces the Tennessee Titans at LP Field.
T-2. Javon Walker, WR, Denver (0 points): Walker returned last week from a surgical procedure on his knee, but fantasy footballers wouldn't know it from his stat lines. The veteran out of Florida State caught one pass for seven yards in a loss to the Raiders, and those are the extent of his numbers since his comeback. Denver has another hardened opponent next week as it travels home to face the Chiefs, so it might be wise to keep Walker on the fantasy sidelines until he shows some signs of statistical life.
T-4. Matt Schaub, QB, Houston (1 point): Much like Favre, Schaub started his own contest but was forced out due to an injured left (non-throwing) shoulder. He completed three of five passes for 34 yards before he had to leave, and his status for Week 14 is in serious doubt. In an ironic twist, Schaub was also forced to leave his last start against Tennessee due to injuries. If Schaub is unable to return, look for Sage Rosenfels to be under center for Houston when it travels home to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
T-4. Kevin Jones, RB, Detroit (1 point): In his last start against Minnesota, Jones sustained an injured foot that cost him parts of the 2006 and 2007 seasons. In this week's start, Jones might have been better off on the sidelines altogether. The versatile runner had one single rushing yard on three carries and finished with a mere 17 all-purpose yards in a 42-10 loss. With a matchup against the formidable Dallas defense next on the slate, Jones could be in for another difficult and unproductive afternoon.
6. Anquan Boldin, WR, Arizona (2 points): One of the bigger disappointments for owners in recent weeks, Boldin's lack of statistical success continued against Cleveland. The veteran wideout caught two passes for 25 yards and left the contest in the second half with an injured foot. Boldin has now failed to record a 100-yard game since Week 3, and he's found the end zone once in his past five starts. If Boldin is out for Week 14, fantasy owners would be wise to add Bryant Johnson off the waiver wire as soon as possible.
T-7. Marques Colston, WR, New Orleans (3 points): Colston entered this weekend as one of the hottest wideouts in the NFL, but a matchup against a formidable Tampa Bay defense cooled his statistical fire. The Hofstra product caught two passes for 39 yards and had his worst stat line on NFL.com since Week 7, when he totaled a mere four fantasy points against Atlanta. Colston's fortunes should turn for the better next week, however, when he faces a vulnerable Atlanta Falcons defense on Monday Night Football.
T-7. Plaxico Burress, WR, N.Y. Giants (3 points): With porous stat lines in five of his past six starts, it's apparent that Burress is far less than 100 percent due to ankle and knee ailments. He totaled just three catches for 36 yards and failed to score a touchdown in a 21-16 win over Chicago, and he's become a risk-reward starter in all fantasy football formats. Still, it's hard to reserve Burress in Week 14 (if he's able) when the G-Men head to Philadelphia to face the inconsistent Eagles.
T-9. Lee Evans, WR, Buffalo (5 points): Evans has been a regular member on our list of the worst performances in recent weeks. He entered this weekend's contest against Washington on a three-week slide, and he made a four-week stretch with a 51-yard, no touchdown performance. Evans has now failed to find the end zone in all but two starts on the season, and his 43.7-yards-per-game average since Week 10 is hard to miss. He has owned next week's opponent, the Miami Dolphins, but Evans is still no more than a third wideout.
T-9. Reggie Bush, RB, New Orleans (5 points): Bush seemed to back to 100 percent from an injured shin that limited him last week, but his numbers against Tampa Bay still failed to excite fantasy footballers. The second-year back totaled a mere three catches and 77 all-purpose yards in a loss to Tampa Bay, and he failed to rush for a touchdown for the seventh time in his past nine starts. Bush does have a great matchup next week in Atlanta, however, so he should still be active in all standard and PPR formats.