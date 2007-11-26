Fantasy rewind: Feeley makes some noise in Week 12

T-5. Kolby Smith, RB, Kansas City (27 points): Who needs Larry Johnson or Priest Holmes when Smith is on the Chiefs roster? The rookie produced a monster stat line in his first NFL start, as he rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-17 loss to Oakland. Part of his success had to do with a Raiders defense that is awful against the run, but Smith showed some skills and will no doubt be a hot name on the waiver wire next week. He's still a free agent in close to 30 percent of NFL.com leagues, but that won't last.