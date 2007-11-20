Fantasy rewind: Brady dominates in Week 11

T-7. Matt Hasselbeck, QB, Seattle (23 points): Hasselbeck had an unfavorable matchup against a Chicago defense that had held him to one touchdown pass in two career meetings, but that didn't matter much in Week 11. The consistent veteran threw for 337 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-23 win over the Bears, and he now has thrown for at least two scores in each of his past five starts and in six of his past seven. Hasselbeck's statistical success should continue in Week 12, when he heads to St. Louis to face the Rams.