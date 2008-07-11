Fantasy QB keepers: McNabb, Kitna lose value

Published: Jul 11, 2008 at 04:11 AM
Headshot_Author_Michael_Fabiano_1400x1000
Michael Fabiano

Senior Fantasy Analyst

While a great number of fantasy football leagues are seasonal, keeper leagues have become much more popular across the fantasy landscape in recent seasons.

These leagues are more in-depth and include a greater long-term commitment. Rather than base value on talent and statistical success alone, keeper leaguers also need to consider a player's age and in some cases, contracts and salaries.

In an effort to help keeper leaguers make their final roster decision before their re-drafts, we've taken a look at all the major offensive skill positions with a focus on five players whose value increased, five players whose value remained stagnant and five players whose value has fallen.

More keepers: Running backs | Wide receivers | Tight ends

On the rise

No change

Falling down

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Packers trading Davante Adams to Raiders; WR signing 5-year, $141.25M deal

Star receiver ﻿Davante Adams﻿ is being traded from the Packers to the Raiders in exchange for a first-round pick, potentially more picks and a player, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Adams will also get a new five-year, $141.25 million contract. 
news

Eagles release veteran defensive lineman Fletcher Cox in cost-saving move

Defensive lineman ﻿Fletcher Cox﻿ has been released by the Philadelphia Eagles following a decade with the team, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Rams signing WR Allen Robinson to three-year, $46.5M deal

﻿Allen Robinson﻿, the top receiver available in free agency, is signing with the Los Angeles Rams on a three-year, $46.5 million deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW