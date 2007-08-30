Fantasy Q & A: Steve Tasker

Tasker: Byron Leftwich is probably not going to be a good guy to draft. I don't think he's going to play as well as he has in the past. There are some question marks in Jacksonville. I would also hesitate to pick Brandon Jacobs. I'd let him prove it first before I jump on his bandwagon. Maybe he will be a better option next year. I also don't know if Jay Cutler is going to have the kind of year in Denver that many expect. He has all kinds of physical ability, but I'd like to see him do it consistently this year. Of course, Denver and Mike Shanahan have normally had more of an established quarterback and Cutler doesn't fall into the category quite yet.