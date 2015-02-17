Fantasy prospects to watch at the Combine

Jameis Winston, QB, Florida State: Some of the elite quarterbacks in fantasy land are getting long in the tooth, as Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Drew Brees will all be 36 or older. As a result, fans will be looking for young signal-callers with potential. Enter Winston, who was "polished and experienced in the pro system" during his time at Florida State according to Jeremiah. While we haven't seen a huge impact from a rookie signal-caller in the last two seasons, Winston will be a candidate to start if he lands with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 1 overall (as many believe). Winston will be more of a dynasty league choice, though.