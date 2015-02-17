Fantasy prospects to watch at the Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine starts this week, as countless young athletes will begin their journey into professional football ... and maybe fantasy football stardom. Times have changed in the NFL too, as the days of impact rookies being mostly limited to the running back position are over. No longer is it rare to see a rookie quarterback help in a fantasy owner's ultimate quest for a league championship. We shouldn't forget about the wide receivers either, as we have seen more and more of them come right into the league and shine.
Just ask anyone who was clever enough to roster Odell Beckham Jr., Mike Evans or Kelvin Benjamin in 2014.
So which of the more than 300 participants should fantasy fans be watching in Indianapolis this week? Here's my list of the top five names to remember when you're tuning into NFL Network's coverage of the Combine (Feb. 17-23), as well as a handful of other names to keep an eye on. Who knows, you could be watching the next Beckham, Jeremy Hill or another athlete who helps you take home a league title in 2015.
Melvin Gordon, RB, Wisconsin: The NFL and fantasy football are in dire need of young, productive running backs who can play all three downs at the pro level. Enter Gordon, who has the tools to be just that, according to NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah. "A good blocker with soft hands," Jeremiah told me, Gordon could be the first rookie taken in all re-draft and dynasty leagues if he lands in the right spot. The Baltimore Ravens (No. 26) could elect to take him in Round 1 as a replacement for Justin Forsett, who is a free agent. Gordon could also be an option for the Dallas Cowboys (No. 27), assuming the team lets DeMarco Murray walk.
Amari Cooper, WR, Alabama: When fantasy fans think of Alabama wideouts, the name Julio Jones comes to mind. Jeremiah believes Cooper could the next great NFL wide receiver from the Crimson Tide, calling him "a great route runner." We saw several rookie wideouts post tremendous numbers in 2014, so fantasy owners will no doubt be looking at Cooper as a potential sleeper at some point in the middle to late rounds. The Oakland Raiders (No. 4), New York Jets (No. 6) and Cleveland Browns (No. 12) are all in desperate need at the position and could make the talented and athletic Cooper their first-round selection when the NFL Draft arrives.
Todd Gurley, RB, Georgia: Gurley is coming off an ACL tear and will not be participating in any of the physical aspects of the Combine, but owners should still be keeping close tabs on his interviews and medicals. Possessing a rare combination of speed and power, Gurley has been compared to Marshawn Lynch in some circles. In fact, the Georgia product could end up being the target of the Seattle Seahawks (No. 31) as their running back of the future. The Houston Texans (No. 16) and Super Bowl champion New England Patriots (No. 32) are also possible destinations for Gurley ... again, assuming he checks in okay at the Combine.
Kevin White, WR, West Virginia: If you see West Virginia and think Tavon Austin, don't ... White is a bigger and stronger wideout who could be a solid red-zone target at the next level, according to Jeremiah. Furthermore, NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock ranks White as his No. 1 prospect at the position and believes he will be "a lock top-10 pick" as long as "he runs a 4.5 or better" in the 40-yard dash. He is also listed among Jeremiah's top three prospects for 2015. If the Raiders and Jets pass on White in the top 10, however, White could fall to the Browns. Regardless, if he delivers a solid Combine performance he'll likely be a top-15 pick.
Jameis Winston, QB, Florida State: Some of the elite quarterbacks in fantasy land are getting long in the tooth, as Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Drew Brees will all be 36 or older. As a result, fans will be looking for young signal-callers with potential. Enter Winston, who was "polished and experienced in the pro system" during his time at Florida State according to Jeremiah. While we haven't seen a huge impact from a rookie signal-caller in the last two seasons, Winston will be a candidate to start if he lands with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 1 overall (as many believe). Winston will be more of a dynasty league choice, though.
Other names to watch
Marcus Mariota, QB, Oregon: He's vying with Winston to be the potential No. 1 overall pick, but scouts will need to see more pocket awareness and a greater ability to go through progressions before giving him the keys to a franchise.
Brett Hundley, QB, UCLA: Hundley has good size and athleticism, but he struggled with his consistency in the pocket. He could have a steep learning curve in an NFL offense.
Ameer Abdullah, RB, Nebraska: Abdullah has the speed and hands to be a contributor, but there are concerns about his size and abilities in pass-protection. He will need to work to be a three-down back.
DeVante Parker, WR, Louisville: Don't look for Parker to post eye-popping 40 times at the Combine. His strengths include his ability to win the ball in the air with a consistent focus and even better hands.
Dorial Green-Beckham, WR, Missouri: Off-field issues have conspired to keep Green-Beckham out of action since 2013. He's an incredible raw talent who will need to convince teams that his percevied character flaws are a thing of the past.
Duke Johnson, RB, Miami (Fla.): Johnson has the potential to see the field quickly in the NFL because of his strength and explosivness. His injury history could be an issue ... as will his problems with ball security.
Bryce Petty, QB, Baylor: Scouts love Petty's size and competitiveness, but worry that he was a product of Baylor's quick-strike system. Still, the Combine will be Petty's chance to show off his raw ability.
Jay Ajayi, RB, Boise State: Ajayi has the makings of a do-everything back. During his career in Boise, he showed strength, quickness and a true ability to be a pass-catching weapon. In the right situation, Ajayi could immediately compete to be a starter.
Devin Funchess, WR/TE, Michigan: Whether Funchess projects as a receiver or tight end might depend on who you talk to. He played both positions at Michigan, but his skill set seems to suggest he'd have a better chance as a "move" tight end at the next level.
David Cobb, RB, Minnesota: Cobb isn't exactly a game-breaker, but what he lacks as an edge runner he makes up for with his one-cut-and-go decisiveness. In a league where running back committees have become the norm, Cobb could certainly play the thunder to someone else's lightning.
Jaelen Strong, WR, Arizona State: Strong is still developing overall, but his high ceiling make him an intriguing prospect. Where he lands in the NFL Draft could have a lot to do with how attractive he will be in fantasy drafts.
T.J. Yeldon, RB, Alabama: Yeldon has good size and an ability to make people miss, but concerns about his strength and ball security could prevent him from being anything more than an occasional back early in his career.
Javorius Allen, RB, USC: Allen is good, but not great, at plenty of things. His ability to turn short gains into longer ones is remarkable as are his skills as a pass-catcher. His inconsistency in finding holes could limit his potential at the NFL level.
Maxx Williams, TE, Minnesota: Arguably the best pure tight end among this year's class, Williams has solid straight line speed that can help him when exploiting the seam against defenders. He will need to improve his strength and route running at the NFL level.
Sammie Coates, WR, Auburn: Coates can take the top off a defense and get separation in almost all situations. The downside is that he had a pesky problem with catching the football. Between drops and an inconsistency to fight for the football, Coates wasn't quite reliable.
Devin Smith, WR, Ohio State: There's little doubt that Smith has the type of game-changing speed that offensive coordinators covet. The problem is that his lighter frame and inconsistent hands could make it hard for him to consistently be on the field.
Nelson Agholor, WR, USC: Agholor's immediate NFL value is probably as a punt returner. But his route-running abilities and consistent hands could help him land a gig somewhere as a slot receiver.
Phillip Dorsett, WR, Miami (Fla.): Dorsett's game is very much built on speed (he has designs on beating Chris Johnson's record 40 time) and has the ability to be a home run threat in the NFL. His size will make him a risky proposition in the middle of the field.
Jeremy Langford, RB, Michigan State: Having played receiver and cornerback during his tenure at Michigan State, Langford is an unfinished product at running back. He showed good burst late in his final season, but questions about his toughness betweeen the tackles could limit his draft value.
Clive Walford, TE, Miami (Fla.): Walford speaks to the difficulty of rookie tight ends making a major immediate impact. The Miami product's best attributes are largely as a blocking tight end. He has shown some ability in the passing game, but he's a long way from being a major factor in any team's aerial attack.
