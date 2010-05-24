Fantasy predictions and prognostications for the 2010 season

2. Frank Gore will become the top fantasy running back. Look out Chris Johnson, Adrian Peterson and Maurice Jones-Drew! I guess the bold prediction here is that Gore will remain healthy and play all 16 games. The only time he's done that before was in 2006, and he ended up with 2,180 yards from scrimmage. Even missing two games last season and not being 100 percent for all 14 he started, Gore scored 13 total touchdowns. Coach Mike Singletary will look to guide his team to an NFC West crown with defense and a solid ground attack, and having Michael Crabtree and Vernon Davis in the fold all season will keep defenses from stuffing the box against Gore. As a result, the veteran out of Miami (Fla.) should easily cruise past the 2,000-yard barrier in yards from scrimmage and perhaps threaten 20 total touchdowns. He's going to be a fantasy star once again.

3. Matthew Stafford will be a No. 1 fantasy quarterback. Stafford won me over with that awesome and heroic performance last season against Cleveland, putting up monster numbers even before throwing the game-winning score with a separated shoulder. Now he'll enter his second pro season with even more weapons. Calvin "Megatron" Johnson is set for a major bounce-back season. Nate Burleson is mediocrity defined, but he'll at least take some attention from both Johnson and second-year tight end Brandon Pettigrew. And rookie runner Jahvid Best looks to catch plenty of passes out of the backfield as well. And, of course, the Lions are still a last-place team despite their many improvements. That means lots of passing the football late in games and a ton of extra stats for the Georgia product. I'll take Stafford over Joe Flacco and Matt Ryan in fantasy drafts.

4. Early Doucet will be the best late-round draft value. You know how everybody was talking about that thrilling Packers-Cardinals playoff game from last season? You know, the one that was labeled the fantasy coming-out party for Jermichael Finley? Well it was. But don't forget about the level of production Doucet recorded in that thrilling contest. The former Louisiana State star had a grand total of one touchdown reception in two NFL seasons -- and then he proceeded to score twice in the overtime playoff win over the Packers. In fact, after catching all of 17 passes in the regular season last year, Doucet added 14 grabs in two playoff games alone. For now, Steve Breaston inherits the starting job vacated by Anquan Boldin, but don't be surprised if Doucet passes him on the depth chart before long. Be sure to grab him in the late rounds on draft day.