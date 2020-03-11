Fantasy Points Per Touch: Wide receivers

Notes: Where did Michael Thomas finish in fantasy points per touch, you might ask? Well, he was 33rd at the position he led in fantasy points. That's what happens when you break the NFL record for catches. ... Odell Beckham Jr. went from averaging 2.81 fantasy points per touch in his final season in New York to 2.61 points per touch in his first year in Cleveland. He's now considered more of a No. 2 fantasy wideout. ... Davante Adams, who missed a few games for the Packers due to injuries, saw his fantasy points per touch average decline from 2.97 in 2018 to 2.56 a season ago. However, he still finished sixth in fantasy points per game average among wideouts at 17.7. ... DeAndre Hopkins has seen his fantasy points per touch average decline in each of the last three seasons, from 3.41 in 2017 to 2.88 in 2018 and 2.53 in 2019. ... Among the wide receivers who had 90 or more touches last season, the highest point-per-touch performers were Kupp (2.82), Jones (2.71), Allen Robinson (2.58), Hopkins (2.53) and Thomas (2.50). The rest of that list includes D.J. Moore (2.48), Keenan Allen (2.44), Julian Edelman (2.37), Tyler Boyd (2.37) and Robert Woods (2.18).