Fantasy Points Per Touch: Running backs

Notes: Tony Pollard figures to be one of the top handcuffs in fantasy drafts next season. In his 101 touches behind Ezekiel Elliott, he averaged 0.88 fantasy points. That actually tied with Zeke among running backs. ... Todd Gurley averaged 0.86 fantasy points per touch overall in 2019, which was a huge decrease from the 1.18 points he averaged the previous season. ... Joe Mixon averaged just 0.67 fantasy points per touch in the first half of the season, but he thrived with more opportunities in Weeks 9-17 with a 0.75 mark. He did enough in the second half to warrant a second-round grade in 2020 fantasy drafts. ... Nick Chubb averaged 0.76 fantasy points per touch as an NFL sophomore, but the presence of Hunt hurt his stock as a receiver. In fact, just 22 percent of his fantasy points were as a pass catcher over his final eight games. ... Leonard Fournette also averaged 0.76 fantasy points per touch, and nearly 49 percent of those points came as a pass catcher. In eight games during the 2018 season, his percent of points as a receiver was 38.3. That's a major increase. ... Phillip Lindsay went from an average of 0.98 fantasy points per touch as a rookie to just 0.76 points a season ago. On the flip side, Royce Freeman saw his totals increase from 0.70 as a rookie to 0.81 during his sophomore campaign. This trend could indicate more of a flex starter role for Lindsay in 2020 fantasy leagues.