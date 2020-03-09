Fantasy Points Per Touch: Quarterbacks

Notes:Taysom Hill finished ahead of Jones and Rodgers in terms of his fantasy points per touch average (0.73), but he barely played in a traditional quarterback role and was left off this list. ... Jameis Winston finished just behind Rodgers at 0.70, and he was 10th in terms of points per pass completion. He accomplished that mark even with his league-high 30 interceptions. ... Running quarterbacks are ultra-valuable in fantasy football. Among the field generals who had at least 40 carries, the top scorers just as runners include Jackson, Allen, Watson, Kyler Murray, Wilson, Fitzpatrick, Jacoby Brissett, Prescott, Tannehill and Jones. ... Jimmy Garoppolo ranked eighth among eligible quarterbacks in points per pass attempt (0.51) and ninth in points per completion (0.75), but his lack of total completions and attempts on the season kept him out of the top 15 in this research. He also averaged just 0.27 points per rushing attempt.