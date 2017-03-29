Fantasy points per touch analysis: Top 30 2016 RBs

While traditional scoring leader lists offer a look at how well a player did overall during a given season, it doesn't take into effect such factors as games missed and injuries. So, let's take a deeper look into the numbers to see how our heroes performed when the football was in their hands. In the case of the running backs, we examined how well players performed on a per touch basis with notes on snap percentage as well. This exercise helps us find which runners did the most with their opportunities to produce points, and which ones needed lots of chances to be relevant.