Fantasy points per touch analysis: Top 20 2016 QBs

While traditional scoring leader lists offer a look at how well a player did overall during a given season, it doesn't take into account such factors as games missed and injuries. So, let's take a deeper look into the numbers to see how our heroes performed when the football was in their hands. In the case of the quarterbacks, we examined how well players performed on a per pass attempt basis with notes on those whose value was improved due to their skills as a runner. This exercise helps us find which quarterbacks do the most with their opportunities, and which ones need lots of chances to be relevant.