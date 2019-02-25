Fantasy points per touch: 2018 WR leaders

Notes:A.J. Green averaged a stellar 3.25 fantasy points per touch last season, but he failed to meet our touch requirements by four (46). The veteran averaged 3.02 and ranked 10th among wideouts in the category in 2017. ... Will Fuller saw just 32 touches last season as injuries cost him nine games, but he did average a very solid 3.32 points per touch. Unfortunately, Fuller hasn't been able to meet expectations due to various ailments that have limited him to 31 combines games in his first three pro campaigns. ... Adam Thielen averaged 9.3 catches, 115.6 yards and scored six touchdowns in his first eight games of the 2018 season. That was good enough for 2.7 points per touch. His average dropped to 2.4 in the second half, however, as he averaged just 4.9 catches, 56 yards and scored three times in his final eight contests. .... Devin Funchess went from ranking fifth among wideouts in points-per-touch average (3.1) in 2017 to 2.79 this past season. He also saw his targets, catches, yards and touchdowns all fall. D.J. Moore will be the Panthers wideout to target in 2019 drafts, while Funchess could be wearing a new uniform as he enters free agency. ... Cooper Kupp missed our requirements by six touches due to injuries, but he did post a solid 3.04 point-per-touch average in his eight games. Barring any setbacks in his return from a torn ACL, Kupp could turn into one of the better draft bargains in 2019 fantasy drafts.