Fantasy points per touch: 2018 RB leaders

Notes:Ezekiel Elliott ranked outside of the top 30 in this category for the second straight season, but it's not a negative in this case due to his high volume of touches. In fact, Barkley was the lone runner within 45 carries of Zeke's 304 totes last season. Elliott also lapped the field in terms of touches (381) at the position. In his case, volume is truly king. ... Nick Chubb averaged 0.90 PPR points per touch and scored almost 76 percent of his PPR points as a runner. To compare, Hunt averaged more points per touch (1.11) and was wildly successful as a pass catcher (4.07 points per reception). Once Hunt has served his suspension, fantasy fans have to fear a backfield committee in Cleveland next season. ... Matt Breida averaged 0.90 as the lead back for the 49ers this past season. Ironically, Jerick McKinnon averaged nearly the identical total (0.89) in what was his final season in Minnesota. With McKinnon coming back from an injured knee, a committee scenario is very likely in San Francisco in 2019. ... Mark Ingram saw an obvious decrease in touches (remember, he missed the first four games due to a suspension), but he still averaged fewer points per touch (0.90) than he did in 2017 (0.97). A free agent in 2019, I'd like to see Ingram land with the Baltimore Ravens. ... Dalvin Cook finished an injury-plagued second NFL season with a points-per-touch average of 0.88. If you project that total over a season with 300 touches, he would have ranked ninth among running backs in PPR points. ... Derrick Henry averaged a very unimpressive 0.68 PPR points per touch from Weeks 1-13. That was 38th among backs. He went off in the fantasy postseason, however, with a 1.29 points-per-game clip. That led his position over that three-week stretch. Let's hope we see more of the latter Henry in 2019.