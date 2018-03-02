Fantasy points per touch: 2017 tight end recap

While the final scoring leaders offer a look at how well a player performed in the stat sheets, it fails to offer us a complete picture on how good the player really was for fantasy fans. Case in point, Tyler Kroft ranked 15th in points among tight ends this past season. However, he averaged more points per touch than all but three tight ends in the league (minimum of 40 touches). So, Kroft was a useful fantasy option when he was allowed his share of opportunities in Cincinnati's pass attack after starter Tyler Eifert went down for the season due to injuries.