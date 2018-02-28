Fantasy points per touch: 2017 running back recap

4. Rex Burkhead, New England Patriots (1.38 FPPT): Burkhead, who missed six games due to injuries, was one of the more productive running backs in the league when he touched the football. He scored more points as a receiver (73.4) than he did as a runner (56.4), and his 16-game projection based on those points would have put him ahead of Jordan Howard at the position. His 2018 value is up in the air at this point, however, as Burkhead and Dion Lewis are both scheduled to become free agents. His best bet to remain a potential fantasy football asset is to stay in New England as part of a backfield committee.