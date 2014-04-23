Fantasy points allowed rankings: Tight ends

The National Football League has a strength of schedule formula that's simple to understand - take the opponent's records from the previous season, add up the wins and losses and calculate a percentage. My fantasy points allowed (FPA) rating is similar - it uses statistics (fantasy points) surrendered by opponents the previous year against a single position both at home and on the road - instead of team records. For example, the Atlanta Falcons allowed an average of 8.73 fantasy points per home game to tight ends in 2013. As a result, any tight end that faces them in Washington this season is rewarded 8.73 points. The bigger the point total, the easier the schedule.