Fantasy points allowed rankings: Tight ends

The National Football League has a strength of schedule formula that's simple to understand - take the opponent's records from the previous season, add up the wins and losses and calculate a percentage. My fantasy points allowed (FPA) rating is similar - it uses statistics (fantasy points) surrendered by opponents the previous year against a single position both at home and on the road - instead of team records. For example, the Atlanta Falcons allowed an average of 8.73 fantasy points per home game to tight ends in 2013. As a result, any tight end that faces them in Washington this season is rewarded 8.73 points. The bigger the point total, the easier the schedule.
These ratings are not to be confused with player rankings and are not the be all, end all in determining a player's stock. However, owners should use them when picking between players with similar value and looking for potential sleepers.
1. Garrett Graham, Houston Texans (8.14 points):
Home:Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins
Away:Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants
2014 Outlook: Graham will be a popular sleeper in fantasy land as the new top tight end in Houston. He's coming off a season where he showed flashes of potential, and a 2014 schedule that includes 10 games against teams that allowed eight-plus fantasy points to opposing tight ends last season. Consider Graham a potential low-end No. 1 fantasy option who can be drafted somewhere in the later rounds.
2. Dwayne Allen, Indianapolis Colts (8.05 points):
Home:Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins
Away:Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants
2014 Outlook: Allen missed most of last season with an injured hip, but he's back at 100 percent and in line to become a popular deep sleeper in fantasy land. Despite the presence of fellow tight end Coby Fleener, he will still have late-round value based in part on a favorable schedule that includes nine games against teams that allowed eight-plus fantasy points to opposing tight ends last season.
3. Rob Housler, Arizona Cardinals (7.99 points):
Home:St. Louis Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers
Away:St. Louis Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders
2014 Outlook: Housler has one of the most favorable schedules at the position, as he'll play eight games against teams that allowed an average of eight-plus fantasy points to tight ends last season. He still won't be a coveted fantasy option, though, as coach Bruce Arians prefers his tight ends to block first and catch passes second. At best, Housler will be worth a late-round pick in deeper leagues.
4. Mychal Rivera, Oakland Raiders (7.97 points):
Home:Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers
Away:Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, St. Louis Rams, Seattle Seahawks
2014 Outlook: Rivera ranked a respectable 24th in fantasy points among tight ends last season, and he has a nice slate of games ahead for the 2014 campaign. However, the Tennessee product is a bit under sized for the position and won't be one of the top options in what is a reconstructed Raiders offense. He'll have some late-round value as a lower-end No. 2 fantasy tight end in the majority of 2014 drafts.
5. Charles Clay, Miami Dolphins (7.96 points):
Home:Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings
Away:Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions
2014 Outlook: Clay had a career season in 2013, finishing seventh in fantasy points among tight ends in the absence of Dustin Keller. Now the unquestioned top tight end in Miami, he's on the map as a No. 1 fantasy option. A schedule that includes seven games against teams that surrendered eight-plus fantasy points to tight ends last season makes Clay an even more attractive choice in fantasy drafts.
6. Julius Thomas, Denver Broncos (7.95 points):
Home:Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders, San Diego Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers
Away:Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders, San Diego Chargers, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, St. Louis Rams, Seattle Seahawks
2014 Outlook: As if fantasy owners needed more reason to draft Thomas after his breakout season is 2013, he also has one of the most favorable schedules in the league among tight ends. In fact, he'll have a total of seven games against teams that surrendered eight-plus fantasy points per game to tight ends last season. Look for Thomas to be one of the first three tight ends drafted across the board.
7. Heath Miller, Pittsburgh Steelers (7.93 points):
Home:Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Away:Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers
2014 Outlook: Miller didn't post great numbers last season, but he also was less than a year removed from reconstructive knee surgery. He could turn into a nice draft bargain in 2014, though, as Miller is considered one of the best all-around tight ends in the league. He will also benefit from a schedule that includes seven games against teams that allowed eight-plus points per game to tight ends in 2013.
8. Adrien Robinson, New York Giants (7.88 points):
Home:Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts
Away:Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, St. Louis Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans
2014 Outlook: Robinson is the current No. 1 on the Giants depth chart, but he's no lock to open the 2014 season as the starter. Regardless, the eventual top option for the G-Men will have one of the better schedules in all of fantasy land. In fact, only one contest will come against an opponent that didn't surrendered an average of at last seven fantasy points to opposing tight ends last season.
9. Jason Witten, Dallas Cowboys (7.85 points):
Home:New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts
Away:New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, St. Louis Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans
2014 Outlook: Witten has established himself as one of the most productive and consistent tight ends in all of fantasy football, both in standard and PPR leagues. He should continue to be a top-10 option at the position this season, as Witten will face a schedule that features just two games against teams that didn't surrender seven or more fantasy points per contest to opposing tight ends in 2013.
10. Vernon Davis, San Francisco 49ers (7.84 points):
Home:Arizona Cardinals, St. Louis Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers
Away:Arizona Cardinals, St. Louis Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders
2014 Outlook: Davis was the second-best fantasy tight end last season, scoring 13 touchdowns as one of the focal points of the Niners offense. While he could see fewer targets now that Michael Crabtree is back, Davis remains a top-five option at the position. A favorable schedule that includes seven games against teams that allowed an average of eight-plus fantasy points to tight ends last season will help.
11. Jimmy Graham, New Orleans Saints (7.81 points):
Home:Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals
Away:Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers
2014 Outlook: Graham could have the worse-rated fantasy schedule among tight ends, and it wouldn't change his status as the top player at his position heading into 2014. What fantasy leaguers need to be more concerned about is the potential for him to hold out of training camp due to contractual issues. All things being equal, Graham could be worth as much as a late first-round selection in drafts.
12. Anthony Fasano, Kansas City Chiefs (7.80 points):
Home:Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, San Diego Chargers, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, St. Louis Rams, Seattle Seahawks
Away:Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, San Diego Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers
2014 Outlook: Fasano has seven games against teams that surrendered an average of eight-plus fantasy points to opposing tight ends last season, but that alone isn't going to make him more attractive in fantasy drafts. In nine games for the Chiefs in 2013, Fasano compiled a mere 23 receptions for 200 yards and three touchdowns. Fasano also hit his statistical fantasy ceiling way back in the 208 campaign.
13. Zach Miller, Seattle Seahawks (7.76 points):
Home:Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, St. Louis Rams, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders
Away:Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, St. Louis Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers
2014 Outlook: Miller hasn't been consistent or fantasy relevant since signing with the Seahawks, ranking no better than 22nd in points among tight ends over the last three years. So while his schedule does rank in the top half of the league among the most favorable for fantasy tight ends, Miller is still not going to be worth more than a late-round look in the deepest of fantasy football leagues.
14. Scott Chandler, Buffalo Bills (7.74 points):
Home:Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings
Away:Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions
2014 Outlook: Chandler might have posted career bests in receptions and yards last season, but he scored just two touchdowns and barely ranked among the top 20 fantasy players at his position. His slate of games does rank him in the top half of the league among tight ends, but the veteran won't produce on a consistent enough basis to make him worth more than a late-round flier in deeper leagues.
15. Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati Bengals (7.73 points)
Home:Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers
Away:Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2014 Outlook: Eifert has some potential and should be seen as a deep fantasy sleeper, but one has to wonder if the presence of Jermaine Gresham will once again limit his production and value. Based on fantasy points, Eifert will face eight games against teams that allowed an average of eight-plus fantasy points to tight ends last season. The rest of his 2014 schedule isn't nearly as attractive, though.
16. Jordan Reed, Washington Redskins (7.72 points):
Home:Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, St. Louis Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans
Away:Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts
2014 Outlook: One of the most popular sleeper/breakout candidates at the position heading into 2014, Reed could turn into a great draft bargain if he meets expectations. The schedule won't hurt or help his cause, as the second-year player out of Florida faces an even slate of games based on fantasy points. He figures to be one of the first eight to 10 tight ends selected in both standard and PPR leagues.
T-17. Dennis Pitta, Baltimore Ravens (7.71 points):
Home:Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, San Diego Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers
Away:Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2014 Outlook: Pitta, a major breakout candidate at the position, has a schedule that includes eight games against teams that allowed an average of eight-plus fantasy points to tight ends. On the flip side, five of his remaining eight contests are against opponents that surrendered fewer than seven points. Regardless, Pitta is on the radar as a potential top-five fantasy tight end across the board.
T-17. Jordan Cameron, Cleveland Browns (7.71 points):
Home:Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Oakland Raiders, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Away:Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers
2014 Outlook: Cameron broke out in the stat sheets last season, finishing fifth in fantasy points among tight ends. He wasn't as productive down the stretch, though, and the absence of coach Rob Chudzinski and OC Norv Turner could be a cause for concern. Cameron also faces just six games against teams that surrendered an average of more than eight fantasy points to opposing tight ends last season.
19. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7.70 points):
Home:Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, St. Louis Rams, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals
Away:Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Washington Redskins, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers
2014 Outlook: Seferian-Jenkins has long-term upside, but his fantasy value for 2014 is limited due to the presence of both Brandon Myers and Timothy Wright. The schedule won't help the eventual starter either, as he'll have only five contests against teams that surrendered an average of more than eight fantasy points to opposing tight ends. None of thise trio are worth more than a late-round flier.
20. Martellus Bennett, Chicago Bears (7.64 points):
Home:Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins
Away:Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, New York Jets
2014 Outlook: Bennett is coming off his best statistical season at the NFL level, posting 759 yards, five touchdowns and the 10th-most fantasy points among tight ends. While he's still on the radar as a low-end No. 1 option, Bennett does face a difficult schedule that includes just three games against teams that gave up an average of more than eight fantasy points to opposing tight ends last season.
T-21. Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots (7.62 points):
Home:Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions
Away:Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings
2014 Outlook: Forget about the schedule, Gronkowski's value hinges on his return from major knee reconstruction. If he's able to return in time for Week 1, the big man out of Arizona will be worth a pick in one of the first five rounds. The fact that he's got a difficult slate of games this season ahead means little, as Gronkowski has proven to be matchup-proof when it comes to fantasy football.
T-21. Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers (7.62 points):
Home:Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers
Away:Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals
2014 Outlook: Olsen has been one of the top 10 tight ends in fantasy land over the last two seasons, and the team's questionable wide receiver corps makes him a candidate to see plenty of targets this season. As a result, it's tough to downgrade Olsen because of a schedule that includes just four games against teams that allowed an average of eight-plus fantasy points to opposing tight ends last season.
T-23. Jace Amaro, New York Jets (7.61 points):
Home:Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions
Away:Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings
2014 Outlook: Amare is the favorite to start in 2104, but there isn't going to be a lot of excitement around the No. 1 tight end on the Jets depth chart. That's due in part to the offense, which is based on the run, not to mention a schedule that isn't favorable. Of their 16 games, three of them are against teams that allowed an average of eight or more fantasy points to opposing tight ends in 2014.
T-23. Eric Ebron, Detroit Lions (7.61 points):
Home:Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins
Away:Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, New York Jets
2014 Outlook: Ebron is one of the most talented, young tight ends in the league, but he's not going to make a massive statistical impact as a rookie. Most first-year players at the position don't find much success, in fact, A schedule that includes just three games against teams that allowed an average of eight-plus fantasy points to opposing tight ends last season isn't at all attractive either.
25. Andrew Quarless, Green Bay Packers (7.60 points):
Home:Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, New York Jets
Away:Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins
2014 Outlook: Some in the fantasy world will consider Quarless a deep sleeper if he can earn the top spot on the Packers depth chart during training camp. However, the Penn State product will not have the advantage of a favorable slate of games. In fact, Green Bay will have a mere five contests against teams that surrendered an average of eight-plus fantasy points to opposing tight ends last season.
26. Jared Cook, St. Louis Rams (7.58 points):
Home:Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders
Away:Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers
2014 Outlook: Cook continued to disappoint his fantasy owners last season, scoring most of his points in just a handful of games. The inconsistent Florida product is now just a No. 2 option, and his slate of games won't improve his value in upcoming drafts. In fact, Cook will only have five games against teams that surrendered an average of eight-plus fantasy points to opposing tight ends in 2013.
T-27. Antonio Gates, San Diego Chargers (7.53 points):
Home:Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, St. Louis Rams, Seattle Seahawks
Away:Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers
2014 Outlook: Once the best tight end in fantasy land, Gates is now more of a No. 2 option at the age of 34. He also has Ladarius Green behind him on the depth chart, so his value will continue to decline. The upcoming 2014 schedule won't help his value, as Gates will have just five games against teams that allowed an average of more than eight fantasy points to opposing tight ends last season.
T-27. Levine Toilolo, Atlanta Falcons (7.53 points):
Home:Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers
Away:Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals
2014 Outlook: Toilolo will have a tough time filling the shoes of future Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, and the fact that he has one of the most difficult schedules among tight ends won't help his value. Overall, Toilolo will play in just five games against teams that surrendered eight-plus fantasy points to opposing tight ends last season. Consider him with no more than a late-round, deep-league flier pick.
29. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles (7.50 points):
Home:Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Redskins, St. Louis Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans
Away:Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts
2014 Outlook: The schedule doesn't bode well for Ertz, as he'll play just five games against teams that allowed eight-plus fantasy points per game to tight ends in 2013. Still, it's tough not to list him among one of the better sleepers at his position this season. In fact, Ertz has the sort of statistical upside that will make him a potential low-end No. 1 fantasy tight end. He has late-round value.
30. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings (7.49 points):
Home:Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Washington Redskins, New England Patriots, New York Jets
Away:Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, St. Louis Rams, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins
2014 Outlook: Rudolph has one of the three toughest schedules among tight ends, but he still ranks among the 10-best players at his position in fantasy land. He'll benefit from the presence of new OC Norv Turner in an offense that will allow him a chance to produce at a high level. In fact, Rudolph will be in the conversation as one of the biggest sleeper tight ends heading into the 2014 campaign.
31. Marcedes Lewis, Jacksonville Jaguars (7.48 points):
Home:Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants
Away:Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, San Diego Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins
2014 Outlook: Lewis has been an afterthought for most of his career from a statistical perspective, scoring more than four touchdowns in a season just once (2010) in eight years. He won't see a rise in value in 2014, and his slate of games makes him even less of an option. Of his 16 contests, a mere three will come against teams that allowed an average of eight-plus fantasy points to tight ends last season.
32. Delanie Walker, Tennessee Titans (7.46 points):
Home:Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants
Away:Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins
2014 Outlook: Walker posted career bests across the board last season, so he'll be on the draft-day radar as a viable No. 2 fantasy tight end in 2014. Keep in mind, though, that his schedule is the toughest in the entire league based at his position. In fact, Walker will have a mere three games against teams that surrendered an average of eight-plus fantasy points to opposing tight ends last season.
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to @Michael_Fabiano or send a question via Facebook!