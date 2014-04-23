Fantasy points allowed rankings: Running backs

The National Football League has a strength of schedule formula that's simple to understand ... take the opponent's records from the previous season, add up the wins and losses and calculate a percentage. Our fantasy points allowed (FPA) rating is similar, as it uses statistics (fantasy points) surrendered by opponents the previous year against a single position both at home and on the road instead of team records. For example, the Chicago Bears allowed an average of 28.34 fantasy points per road game to running backs in 2013. As a result, any runner who faces them at home this season is rewarded 28.34 points. The bigger the point total, the easier the schedule.
These ratings are not to be confused with player rankings and are not the be all, end all in determining a player's stock. However, owners should use them when picking between players with similar value and looking for potential sleepers.
1. Chris Johnson, New York Jets (19.29 points):
Home:Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions
Away:Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings
2014 Outlook: Johnson was a bit of a disappointment last season, and his move to New York could mean a committee with Chris Ivory and Bilal Powell. He does have some positives heading into 2014, though, as CJ2K will face the easiest schedule among running backs. He has nine games against teams that allowed an average of 19-plus fantasy points to runners in 2013.
T-2. Rashad Jennings, New York Giants (19.22 points):
Home:Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts
Away:Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, St. Louis Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans
2014 Outlook: Jennings figures to top the depth chart in New York this season, making him a legitimate No. 2 fantasy runner or high-end flex starter in most formats. He will be helped by one of the league's most favorable slates among runners based on the numbers, as he'll play in nine contests against teams that surrendered 19 or more fantasy points to the position last season.
T-2. Toby Gerhart, Jacksonville Jaguars (19.22 points):
Home:Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants
Away:Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, San Diego Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins
2014 Outlook: Gerhart is the favorite to start for the Jaguars this season, taking over for the departed Maurice Jones-Drew. That makes him a viable sleeper in most fantasy formats. The schedule does nothing but improve his stock, as Gerhart will play in eight games against teams that allowed an average of more than 19 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs this past season.
4. C.J. Spiller, Buffalo Bills (18.73 points):
Home:Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings
Away:Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions
2014 Outlook: Whether it's Spiller or Fred Jackson, the top back in Buffalo will have the advantage of one of the better fantasy slates at the position. Of their 16 games, a total of nine will be against teams that surrendered an average of 19-plus fantasy points to opposing running backs last season. Still, neither Spiller nor Jackson should be drafted as much more than flex starters.
5. Shonn Greene, Tennessee Titans (18.66 points):
Home:Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants
Away:Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins
2014 Outlook: The Titans will be using a backfield committee that includes Greene, rookie Bishop Sankey and Dexter McCluster heading into 2014, so it could be tough to trust either runner as more than a potential flex starter. The schedule is favorable, though, as the Titans play seven games against teams that surrendered an average of more than 19 fantasy points per games to running backs this past season.
6. Arian Foster, Houston Texans (18.63 points):
Home:Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins
Away:Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants
2014 Outlook: There will be a lot of questions about Foster's health heading into 2014, but the schedule isn't one of them. The former top fantasy runner will have seven games against teams that gave up 19 or more fantasy points to opposing backs last season. Barring a setback in his return from back surgery, Foster will be selected in the first or second round in most fantasy leagues.
7. Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals (18.58 points):
Home:Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers
Away:Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2014 Outlook: A popular breakout candidate, Bernard is a good bet to see an increase in touches and production as an NFL sophomore. He will benefit from the schedule, which includes eight games against teams that allowed an average of more than 19 fantasy points per game to backs this past season. Look for Bernard to be drafted in either the second or third round as a second backs this year.
8. LeSean McCoy, Philadelphia Eagles (18.54 points):
Home:Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Redskins, St. Louis Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans
Away:Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts
2014 Outlook: McCoy could have the worst schedule in the league based on fantasy points, and it wouldn't keep him from being a top-five overall pick in 2014 drafts. So facing seven games against opponents that surrendered an average of 19-plus fantasy points to runners does nothing but make McCoy more attractive. Few backs will have more value than the Pittsburgh product this season.
9. Trent Richardson, Indianapolis Colts (18.46 points):
Home:Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins
Away:Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants
2014 Outlook: Richardson will be one of the biggest risk-reward backs in fantasy land this season. He's coming off a dreadful 2013 and could lose work to Ahmad Bradshaw. Richardson will have seven games that allowed an average of 19-plus fantasy points to runners last season, but that's not enough to make him more than a flex starter. He'll have middle-round value in most drafts.
10. Lamar Miller, Miami Dolphins (18.30 points):
Home:Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings
Away:Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions
2014 Outlook:Knowshon Moreno was one of the five-best running backs in fantasy football last season, but his move from Denver to Miami does hurt his value. He will likely be splitting time with Miller in the backfield. On a positive note, the tandem does have nine games against teams that allowed more than 19 fantasy points per game to running backs in 2013. Overall, either should be seen as nothing more than a flex starter and worth a late-round selection in most fantasy leagues.
11. Reggie Bush, Detroit Lions (18.24 points):
Home:Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins
Away:Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, New York Jets
2014 Outlook: Bush is coming off a solid campaign in the stat sheets, ranking 11th in fantasy points among backs. He will share the workload with Joique Bell this season, but the schedule will help his overall appeal. Bush and Bell will have eight games against opponents that gave up an average of more than 19 fantasy points per game to runners last season. Bush is a viable No. 2 runner.
12. DeMarco Murray, Dallas Cowboys (18.23 points):
Home:New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts
Away:New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, St. Louis Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans
2014 Outlook: A breakout runner from a season ago, Murray is now in the first-round conversation in fantasy land. Not only is he heading in a contract year, but Murray also has seven contests against teams that gave up 19-plus fantasy points to runners last season. Barring injuries, the talented back out of Oklahoma should remain one of the top 10 players at his position based on fantasy points.
13. Montee Ball, Denver Broncos (18.22 points):
Home:Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders, San Diego Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers
Away:Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders, San Diego Chargers, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, St. Louis Rams, Seattle Seahawks
2014 Outlook: A massive breakout candidate in fantasy land, Ball is now the top runner in Denver after the departure of Moreno. He'll have seven games against teams that surrendered an average of more than 19 fantasy points per game to runners in 2013. While he doesn't have a track record for fantasy success, Ball is going to be in the conversation as a potential first-round selection in drafts.
14. Matt Forte, Chicago Bears (18.19 points):
Home:Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins
Away:Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, New York Jets
2014 Outlook: Forte was a shining fantasy football star in his first year under coach Marc Trestman, and he'll be a first-round lock in almost all 2014 drafts. He only has six games against teams that gave up 19-plus fantasy points to backs last season, but two others will come versus opponents that surrendered 18-plus. Barring injuries, Forte should remain one of the top runners in fantasy land.
15. Andre Ellington, Arizona Cardinals (18.00 points):
Home:St. Louis Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers
Away:St. Louis Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders
2014 Outlook: A major sleeper in the fantasy football ranks, Ellington will be a popular third- or fourth-round pick in drafts. He faces six games against teams that allowed an average of 19 or more fantasy points to backs last season, and another three that gave up 18 or more. An explosive playmaker, Ellington is going to be on the radar as a potential No. 2 fantasy runner in all formats.
16. Frank Gore, San Francisco 49ers (17.99 points):
Home:Arizona Cardinals, St. Louis Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers
Away:Arizona Cardinals, St. Louis Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders
2014 Outlook: Gore has been a bust candidate in each of the last two seasons, but he continues to produce nice totals. The schedule won't hurt or help him, as he'll have six games against teams that allowed 19 or more fantasy points to runners in 2013. While the presence of Kendall Hunter, Marcus Lattimore and Carlos Hyde is cause for concern, Gore is going to be a potential flex starter.
17. Marshawn Lynch, Seattle Seahawks (17.96 points):
Home:Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, St. Louis Rams, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders
Away:Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, St. Louis Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers
2014 Outlook: Lynch has only six games against teams that allowed 19-plus fantasy points to running backs last season, but he's shown in the past to be virtually matchup-proof. One of the top five runners in fantasy land over the last two seasons, "Beast Mode" is a lock to come off the board with one of the first 10 picks in 2014 drafts. He'll remain the offensive centerpiece in the Great Northwest.
18. Alfred Morris, Washington Redskins (17.95 points):
Home:Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, St. Louis Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans
Away:Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts
2014 Outlook: Morris might have seen a statistical decline last season, but he still ranked as a viable No. 2 fantasy runner. The slate he'll see this season is tough, though, with just five games against teams that allowed 19-plus fantasy points to backs in 2013. Still, the Florida Atlantic product won't lose his RB2 status and should come off the board in one of the first five rounds of 2014 drafts.
19. Shane Vereen, New England Patriots (17.80 points):
Home:Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions
Away:Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings
2014 Outlook: Vereen doesn't have the best schedule, as he'll play just four games against teams that allowed an average of 19 or more fantasy points to runners last season. However, his versatile skill set still makes him a viable sleeper/breakout candidate across the board. Vereen should be seen as potential bargain pick in standard leagues and well worth a middle-round selection in 2014 formats.
20. DeAngelo Williams, Carolina Panthers (17.73 points):
Home:Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers
Away:Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals
2014 Outlook: Once the top-scoring running back in fantasy land, Williams will continue to share carries with Jonathan Stewart and Mike Tolbert in 2014. However, this trio has a mere five games against teams that allowed an average of 19-plus fantasy points to runners in 2013. It's tough to recommend Williams, Stewart or Tolbert as more than a No. 4 fantasy running back in the majority of 2014 drafts.
T-21. Doug Martin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (17.54 points):
Home:Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, St. Louis Rams, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals
Away:Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Washington Redskins, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers
2014 Outlook: A massive disappointment last season, Martin missed 10 games due to an injured shoulder. Looking to 2014, he'll face just six games against teams that allowed 19-plus fantasy points to runners. While that's not favorable at all, Martin remains a viable bounce-back candidate as the main option in what will be a run-based offense. He'll come off the board no later than the second round.
T-21. Maurice Jones-Drew, Oakland Raiders (17.54 points):
Home:Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers
Away:Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, St. Louis Rams, Seattle Seahawks
2014 Outlook: Jones-Drew appears destined to be in a backfield committee with Darren McFadden this season, making it tough to trust either back in fantasy land. The schedule won't help either player, as the Raiders have just six games against teams that surrendered 19-plus fantasy points to their position. If you decide to draft either MJD or Run DMC, it shouldn't be as more than a No. 4 runner.
23. Jamaal Charles, Kansas City Chiefs (17.46 points)
Home:Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, San Diego Chargers, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, St. Louis Rams, Seattle Seahawks
Away:Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, San Diego Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers
2014 Outlook: The top-scoring running back in fantasy land last season, Charles is a virtual lock to come off the board with one of the first three picks in 2014 drafts. That's regardless of a schedule that sees him play just six games against teams that surrendered an average of 19 or more fantasy points to running backs a season ago. He does have another two against teams that allowed 18-plus points.
24. Ryan Mathews, San Diego Chargers (17.26 points):
Home:Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, St. Louis Rams, Seattle Seahawks
Away:Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers
2014 Outlook: Mathews is coming off the best fantasy season of his career and will be motivated to produce in a contract year. The same goes for teammate Danny Woodhead. This duo doesn't have the best slate, though, as the Chargers play just four games against teams that allowed 19-plus fantasy points to opposing running backs in 2013. Still, Mathews remains a RB2 while Woodhead has flex-starter appeal.
25. Pierre Thomas, New Orleans Saints (17.23 points):
Home:Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals
Away:Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers
2014 Outlook: The Saints backfield will have a different look with Thomas, Mark Ingram and Khiry Robinson, but all three lose some of their luster based on the schedule. The Saints play just six games versus teams that allowed 19-plus fantasy points to runners last season, so even the best runner on this roster will struggle to be much more than a potential flex starter in most standard formats.
26. Ray Rice, Baltimore Ravens (17.22 points):
Home:Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, San Diego Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers
Away:Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2014 Outlook: Rice is coming off a forgettable statistical year, not to mention a difficult offseason. The schedule won't help, as the veteran will have just four games against teams that allowed an average of more than 19 fantasy points to running backs. He'll still be on the radar as a No. 2 fantasy runner, but keep in mind that there's plenty of risk involved in drafting the former Rutgers product.
27. Ben Tate, Cleveland Browns (17.14 points):
Home:Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Oakland Raiders, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Away:Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers
2014 Outlook: Tate will be a popular breakout candidate this year as the new featured runner in Cleveland, but the schedule won't do him any favors. Just four of his games will come against teams that allowed 19-plus fantasy points to backs last season. What's more, seven games will come versus defenses that gave up an average of fewer than 16. Still, Tate is going to be on the RB2 radar in most drafts.
28. Steven Jackson, Atlanta Falcons (17.01 points):
Home:Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers
Away:Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals
2014 Outlook: Jackson missed time due to injuries and was a real disappointment in the stat sheets last season, and at 31 he'll be a risk in 2014 drafts. The schedule isn't at all favorable, either, as Jackson will have just four games against teams that allowed more than 19 points per game to runners a year ago. A former fantasy star, Jackson is now more of a flex starter and worth a middle-round pick.
29. Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers (17.00 points):
Home:Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Away:Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers
2014 Outlook: Bell has massive upside and all the talent to be a star in fantasy land. In fact, he'll be a first-round pick. However, he's going to have one of the toughest slate of games among backs. In fact, Bell plays only five games against teams that allowed an average of 19-plus fantasy points to his position in 2013. Five other games come versus teams that gave up 15 or fewer points to backs.
30. Zac Stacy, St. Louis Rams (16.99 points):
Home:Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders
Away:Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers
2014 Outlook: Stacy was one of the best rookie runners of last season, and he'll be a popular breakout candidate in fantasy land for 2014. Keep in mind, though, that he'll face a difficult schedule that includes six games against teams that allowed an average of fewer than 15 fantasy points per game to runners last season. Regardless, he's going to be a second- or third-round pick in most leagues.
31. Eddie Lacy, Green Bay Packers (16.91 points):
Home:Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, New York Jets
Away:Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins
2014 Outlook: The schedule isn't favorable for Lacy, who will have to face six games against teams that allowed fewer than 16 fantasy points per game to running backs last season. The Alabama product was often matchup-proof as a rookie, though, so this one knock isn't going to be enough to keep him out of the first round in drafts. Lacy should still be considered a surefire No. 1 in fantasy land.
32. Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings (16.71 points):
Home:Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Washington Redskins, New England Patriots, New York Jets
Away:Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, St. Louis Rams, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins
2014 Outlook: Talk about being a matchup-proof runner! Peterson would be a good start against the 1985 Chicago Bears defense, so the fact that he has to face the toughest schedule among running backs this season won't do anything to affect his 2014 appeal. In fact, Peterson is going to be the top overall pick in countless 2014 drafts. He won't be drafted any worse than fifth in most leagues.
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to @Michael_Fabiano or send a question via Facebook!