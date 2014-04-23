Fantasy points allowed rankings: Running backs

The National Football League has a strength of schedule formula that's simple to understand ... take the opponent's records from the previous season, add up the wins and losses and calculate a percentage. Our fantasy points allowed (FPA) rating is similar, as it uses statistics (fantasy points) surrendered by opponents the previous year against a single position both at home and on the road instead of team records. For example, the Chicago Bears allowed an average of 28.34 fantasy points per road game to running backs in 2013. As a result, any runner who faces them at home this season is rewarded 28.34 points. The bigger the point total, the easier the schedule.