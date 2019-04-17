Fantasy Points Allowed: 2019 Lookahead

For example, the Kansas City Chiefs allowed 19.92 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks overall last season. However, their defense was much tougher at home (14.38 PPG allowed) than on the road (23.35 PPG allowed). As a result, any home quarterback who faces the Chiefs in 2019 receives 23.35 points, while opposing signal-callers in road games receive 14.38 points. This goes one step deeper than typical FPA analysis, which is based on a total average of the home and road numbers. Obviously, the bigger the overall point total per team, the easier the schedule.