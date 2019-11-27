Fantasy Podcast: Thanksgiving Fantasy Preview

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back in the studio to help you with your fantasy team heading to the Week 13 games! The guys start out with the biggest news of the week like James Conner saying he isn't ready to play yet and Marlon Mack being out for his Week 13 game (6:06). Next, Jeff Ratcliffe of Pro Football Focus joined the show for his bi-weekly appearance to discuss Lamar Jackson being fantasy MVP, should we be worried about Chris Carson and more (18:22). Then, Marcas, Fabs and Graham round out the show by previewing the Thanksgiving Day games (26:22)!