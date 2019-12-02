Fantasy Football

Fantasy Podcast: Fantasy Regular Season Roundup

Published: Dec 02, 2019 at 05:21 AM

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back together to recap Week 13 of the NFL! The guys start off with the biggest news of the week such as Gardner Minshew replacing Nick Foles as starter in Jacksonville and Adam Thielen missing another week due to his hamstring (4:58). Next up, the trio went over the biggest questions from Week 13 surrounding Jared Goff, Ronald Jones and more (19:13). Then, the group does the regular season recap going over the biggest storylines by each position (29:36). Finally, Marcas, Graham and Fabs give you some potential waiver wire pickups to help improve your team for Week 14 (55:49).

Listen to the podcast below:

