Fantasy Football

Fantasy Podcast: Championship Weekend preview

Published: Jan 15, 2020 at 06:49 AM

Listen to the podcast below:

Subscribe on: Apple Podcasts & Google Play

[Listen on Google Play Music](https://play.google.com/music/m/Irm4x3orjrqioqllts66spxe4fa?t=NFLFantasyLive&utmsource=globalco&utmmedium=prtnr&utmcontent=Mar2515&utm_campaign=PartBadge&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-mu-PartBadge-Mar2515-1'>listen on google play music) alt=

Related Content

news

NFL fantasy football: Michael F. Florio's impact of new coaches

With nine new head coaches (and several new OCs) next season, there will be many offenses that are now being run by a different play caller, which is sure to shake things up in fantasy.
news

Michael F. Florio's 2021 fantasy football lessons learned

Michael F. Florio breaks down what he learned from the 2021 fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 17

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 16

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 15

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 14

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 13

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 12

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 11

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 10

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 9

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Fantasy Podcast: Week 8 Fantasy Previews (aka Pieces of Eight)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview every game on the Week 8 slate!
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW