Fantasy player matchups: Watson, Duckett should shine

Portis is in a similar situation to White, as this is a playoff game for the Redskins, while the Cowboys have nothing to play for other than pride. The Cowboys have already locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, so expect many of their starters to be limited on defense. Portis ran for just 36 yards in the teams' first meeting, but that was under much different circumstances. Portis has been running the ball well lately, rushing for 192 yards and two touchdowns in the last two weeks. Look for the Redskins to go to Portis early and often as they try to secure a playoff bid.