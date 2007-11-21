Fantasy player matchups: Garcia, Barber should shine

While the Cardinals didn't exactly shut down the Bengals, they did get five turnovers and Antrel Rolle returned two interceptions for touchdowns leading the Cardinals to a win. This matchup, however, is more about the 49ers' lack of offense as opposed to the Cardinals defensive prowess. The 49ers are last in the NFL in both scoring and total yards and have scored just 35 points in their last four games. In the first matchup, the 49ers were held to less than 200 yards but still won the game.