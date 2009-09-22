Fantasy owners talking trades after second week of the season

M.F.: If you're in a league that rewards points for catches, I'd probably stand pat since the wideouts will have more value during the course of the season. If this is a standard league, however, it makes sense to explore trade options as long as it doesn't decimate you at wide receiver. iIf the drop-off is large between Johnson or Wayne and your third receiver, you might want to sit back and continue to start Slaton and either Addai, Moreno or Lewis (based on the matchups). What you could also look to do is deal one of your backs (Addai, Moreno or Lewis) with either Wayne or Johnson in exchange for a stronger running back (Frank Gore, for example) and a borderline second or third wideout like T.J. Houshmandzadeh or Braylon Edwards. This way you get that upgrade you wanted at running back and still get some help at wide receiver.