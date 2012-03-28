Fantasy owners shouldn't vote Foster for Madden '13

Michael Fabiano: Please don't ask me that question! In all seriousness, fantasy fans should go out and voteagainst Foster being on the cover for fear of the curse. I've interviewed Foster in the past and I'm a fan -- he's the No. 1 overall player on my fantasy draft board -- but I don't know that anyone is above this dreaded hex. Remember when I sat down with Peyton Hillis last season? He wasn't worried about being on the cover, at least until it took hold of his career and shook it like a pit bull shakes a rag doll. Now, Hillis is a believer. And let's not forget about LaDainian Tomlinson, who admitted to me earlier this year that he passed on being on the cover of the '08 version for fear of getting hurt. So would I pass on Foster if he were the Madden cover athlete? I would be tempted to take McCoy instead, yes. But let's make sure that doesn't happen -- for the sake of fantasy owners, vote against Foster!