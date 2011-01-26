Fantasy owners should wait on quarterbacks in 2011 drafts

M.F.: Let me tackle these wide receivers one at a time. First, I don't think there's any chance that Lloyd is going to duplicate the spectacular totals he posted in 2010. So despite the fact that he led his position in fantasy points on NFL.com, I wouldn't draft him as more than a No. 2 option based on the fact that he has a much greater statistical downside than most wideouts. On a positive note, his numbers in four games without former coach Josh McDaniels at the helm were very similar to the ones he recorded without him leading the offense. As for Johnson, I also see him as more of a No. 2 fantasy wideout. While he did record numbers worthy of making him a No. 1 option in 2010, I tend to err on the side of caution with players who come out of nowhere and experience a statistical explosion. Between the two wideouts, I would choose Lloyd ahead of Johnson. Both will be drafted between the third and fifth rounds in most leagues.