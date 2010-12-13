Fantasy owners should target Hightower, Torain off waivers

NFL.com offers up 10 players to target off the waiver wire to improve your fantasy football team. The number listed in parenthesis is the percentage of NFL.com leagues that the player is still listed as a free agent.
Kerry Collins, QB, Titans (99.6 percent)
I told fantasy owners to consider Collins a few weeks back, as his matchups in the postseason were very favorable. Well, he put up 21.76 fantasy points against the Colts last week, and now he faces a Texans defense that has allowed more points to quarterbacks than any other team in the league. If you're desperate for a field general, consider Collins.
David Garrard, QB, Jaguars (73.1 percent)
There are a ton of good quarterbacks in the NFL, but there's no reason Garrard shouldn't be owned in more leagues. He's having a solid fantasy season, averaging close to 18 fantasy points in his last six games. This week he faces the Colts, who allowed Garrard to score 24.92 fantasy points against them back in Week 4. That makes him a viable option.
Tim Hightower, RB, Cardinals (43.3 percent)
The Cardinals backfield has been confusing all season, but it cleared up a bit in Week 14. Hightower dominated the carries against the Broncos, rushing 18 times for 148 yards with two touchdowns. By comparison, Beanie Wells had six carries before leaving with stomach troubles. With a matchup against the Panthers up next, Hightower is a solid addition.
Javarris James, RB, Colts (99.7 percent)
The Colts backfield is a mess of injuries, leaving James in a timeshare with Donald Brown. If Joseph Addai and Mike Hart are still out in Week 15, James will have some flex value against the Jaguars. Their defense was just shredded by Darren McFadden, and James is seeing most of the goal-line work. He's worth a look in deep leagues.
Rashad Jennings, RB, Jaguars (99.6 percent)
Jennings has no chance to overtake Maurice Jones-Drew on the depth chart, but he's still seeing enough work to be productive. In fact, the Liberty product has scored better than 11 fantasy points in three straight games, culminating in a 109-yard, one-touchdown performance in Week 14. At worst, he should be added as Jones-Drew's handcuff.
Jonathan Stewart, RB, Panthers (38.1 percent)
The days of Mike Goodson starring in the Panthers backfield appear to be over, as Stewart started and was the bell cow against the Falcons in Week 13. The Oregon product put up 133 rushing yards on just 18 carries, and there's little doubt that his role will remain prominent as the season moves on. Stewart needs to be owned in all formats.
Ryan Torain, RB, Redskins (68.9 percent)
Torain returned from his injured hamstring with a vengeance, rushing for 172 yards in a 17-16 loss to the Buccaneers. Clearly the featured back for coach Mike Shanahan, Torain had 20 more rushing attempts than the next closest runner, Keiland Williams. While Torain is prone to injuries, he's been solid when he's on the field and is a must-add.
Pierre Thomas, RB, Saints (44.5 percent)
The Saints backfield has been like a MAS*H unit this season, and Week 14 was no different. No sooner did Thomas return from an injured ankle, now Chris Ivory is dealing with hamstring issues. In the event that Ivory is forced to miss some time, Thomas would have a shot to re-claim a starting role in the offense. He should be added if still available.
Owen Daniels, TE, Texans (60.3 percent)
Daniels, who has missed much of the season with an injured hamstring, came back Monday night against the Ravens and posted five catches for 91 yards. He looked like he was back at 100 percent and was clearly one of the more reliable targets in the pass attack for Matt Schaub. With so many tight ends injured, Daniels suddenly has some value as a low-end starter in some leagues.
Cardinals defense (82.3 percent)
The Steelers defense got all the respect in fantasy circles for its 25-point output in Week 14, but the Cardinals scored just two fewer points. With a matchup against Jimmy Clausen and the Panthers next on the slate, the Cards have some serious value for fantasy owners. Opposing defenses facing the Panthers have scored a pile of fantasy points in 2010.
