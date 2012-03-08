Fantasy owners should root for these free-agent moves

Reggie Wayne signs with the Arizona Cardinals: If Manning is a shark, then Wayne is a pilot fish -- I think he's going to follow the veteran quarterback and his teammate for the past 11 seasons. Wayne, who went to the University of Miami, might prefer to end up with the Dolphins. And while I think there's a good chance of that happening, I'm sticking to my guns with my preference of Manning and Wayne to the Cardinals. He is in the latter stages of his career at age 33, but Wayne still has another productive year or two left in him in the right situation.