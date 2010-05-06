Fantasy owners should avoid Harrison, Olsen on draft day

Thomas Jones, RB, Chiefs: Jones has finished in the top five in fantasy points among running backs on NFL.com in each of the last two seasons, but that was as a starter for the Jets. Now in Kansas City, he'll open the season second on the depth chart behind Jamaal Charles and is destined to see far fewer carries. In fact, he should now be seen as more of a low-end flex option or a handcuff for owners who take Charles. He's certainly not a player to lean on any longer.