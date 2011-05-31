Fantasy owners hope for more from Marshall in new season

We can't go on without acknowledging the elephant in the room: the incident in which Marshall was allegedly stabbed by his wife with a kitchen knife in the spring of 2011. Taken alone, the stabbing incident should not affect Marshall's performance. (He's already recovered from the abdomen wound and has returned to working out.) It's also important to note that Marshall has not been charged with any wrongdoing in the incident. But watch for any developments that may indicate the Dolphins' patience is wearing thin.