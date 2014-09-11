Fantasy number crunch: Best and worst of Week 2

Very few fantasy running backs had as much draft day value as Joique Bell this summer. He was drafted in the range of many RB3s yet he is easily a co-starter in the Detroit offense. In 2013, Bell had seven double digit performances and became a fantasy darling. Interestingly, all but one of those came against "easy" matchups. When faced with "worst" rated opponents, he averaged only 1.5 fantasy points a game. This is why he is the algorithm-ranked 18th running back in the last four regular season games even though he had enough fantasy points to be the 9th best back during that same span. The Panthers have a brutal front line that gives up next to nothing in the running game. They are the algorithm's second toughest matchup, even though their FPA ranking has them middle of the pack. Considering how matchup-dependent Bell has proven to be, owners should "expect less" from their undervalued RB2 for at least this week. Forecast: Bell is still going to be a great starter in 2014. Although he has three more "worst" matchups yet to come, he also has five easy ones to take advantage of. He is a great matchup play and has just enough good matchups to make him a steady contributor for your fantasy team. [Recommended Usage: RB2/FLEX]