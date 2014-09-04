Fantasy number crunch: Best and worst of Week 1

Allen blasted onto the fantasy football scene in 2013 and shattered the convention of first year wide receivers not being productive for fantasy purposes. He may have been an anomaly in that regard, but his 11th best ranking in FPPA showed that he can make the most of his opportunities. In 2013, he had six big games, yet five of them came against defenses rated in the top half of the easy matchups. He did produce one solid game against the Giants, who at the time were a tough defense for wide receivers. The metrics all point to a decent year for the second year Charger. Yet, in Week 1, he faces the Cardinals defense which rates as the sixth toughest matchup for fantasy receivers. Not to mention a heavy dose of Patrick Peterson. He has the ability to produce, but he will do better against easier matchups than he has in Week 1. Forecast: This season you can expect Allen to be the WR2 you drafted him to be, but it won't be in Week 1 or Week 2 when he faces the Seahawks. His next four after that are nothing but "better" matchups and one "best" matchup, so you can expect to get the value from him that you wanted when you drafted him. [Recommended Usage: LOW WR2]