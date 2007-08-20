Fantasy notebook: Tracking preseason developments

» 13. Titans RB LenDale White appeared to be the favorite to open the regular season as the starter for head coach Jeff Fisher, but he missed this weekend's game against the Patriots with an injured ankle. Now there's word that he as a swollen knee, but White believes he'll return to practice this week. Considering Chris Brown's solid performance in the contest, White needs to get healthy and back on the field if he has any chance to win the top role.