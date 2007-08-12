Fantasy notebook: Romo, Palmer solid in openers

Carson Palmer looked sharp in limited work, completing seven of 10 passes for 93 yards and leading the offense to two field goals. One of the most accurate arms in the league, Palmer will be one of the first five quarterbacks selected in all drafts. Rudi Johnson ran hard in his five carries - his first look went for 20 yards -- and he'll remain a surefire first-round selection. Rookie Kenny Irons, who was the favorite to finish behind Johnson on the depth chart, had to be carted off the field in the second quarter due to a knee injury and is out for the season. Kenny Watson now becomes the top handcuff option for Johnson.