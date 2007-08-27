Fantasy notebook: Maroney, Young look good

Reports out of Kansas City indicate that Larry Johnson will see a few series of work in the Chiefs' preseason finale in St. Louis. He will be limited, but the fact that he'll see some actual action against an opponent is a positive. While his workload could also be limited in Week 1 against Houston, L.J. is still one of the top three runners in the NFL and should remain a top option in fantasy drafts. He might not duplicate his 2006 totals, but Johnson should still record 1,300-plus rushing yards and double-digit touchdowns.